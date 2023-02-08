Two children dead after bus crashes into day care centre near Montreal

Two children died and six others were injured on Wednesday morning after a bus ran into a daycare centre in the Montreal-area suburb of Laval, police said.

The bus driver, a 51-year-old employee of the Laval municipality's public transit system, was arrested for homicide and reckless driving, police spokesperson Erika Landry said.

The cause or circumstances around the crash or the children's ages were not immediately clear.

"We're talking about serious injuries, some are critical," an ambulance official told reporters in Laval earlier.

About 80 children under the age of 5 attend that daycare facility, local media reported said.

Parents who witnessed the collision said it looked like it could have been on purpose.

"I helped subdue the driver who got off the bus," one father told Radio Canada, crying. His wife said the man was "half undressed" and both saw him "rush deliberately into the daycare."

Several children became trapped under the vehicle after it slammed into the building at around 08:30, officials said.

Victims were taken to Sainte-Justine hospital, which confirmed several were severely injured.

Additional reporting by AFP



