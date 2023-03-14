51m ago

Share

Two dead, nine injured in Canada after truck ploughs into pedestrians

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A van ploughed into pedestrians in Canada, killing two and inuring others.
A van ploughed into pedestrians in Canada, killing two and inuring others.
Carlos Osorio/Toronto Star via Getty Images
  • Two people have died after a van ploughed into pedestrians in Canada. 
  • Several others were injured, according to a police spokesperson. 
  • The incident happened 350km north-east of Quebec City. 

Two men have died after a van ploughed into pedestrians beside a road in a small town in eastern Quebec province.

The van hit several people on a pavement outside a microbrewery, then continued for another 400 to 500m along the road, swerving and striking more people, witnesses told local media on Monday.

A provincial police spokesperson said nine people were injured.

Sergeant Hélène St-Pierre said the 38-year-old driver, a resident, turned himself in to police and was arrested for allegedly committing a fatal hit and run.

"The driver of the pick-up truck hit pedestrians who were walking along Route 132. He continued on his way for a certain distance and hit other pedestrians," Sergeant Claude Doiron was quoted as saying by Canadian broadcaster CBC.

Quebec's Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault said it was too early to say if the driver intentionally hit the pedestrians, the news report said.

St-Pierre said the two people killed were both men, one in his 60s and the other in his 70s.

The incident happened just after 3pm along St-Benoit Boulevard in Amqui, a town 350km north-east of Quebec City.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet:

My heart is with the people of Amqui, Quebec today. As we learn more about the tragic events that have taken place, I’m keeping everyone affected in my thoughts.

Last month in Laval, Quebec, police said a man driving a city bus deliberately smashed into a daycare centre, killing two children.

In 2021, a man used a pick-up to kill four members of an immigrant family in London, Ontario, in what Trudeau said was a hate crime directed at Muslims. 

In 2018, a man in a van rampaged through pedestrians in Toronto, killing 10 people. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
canadahit and runcrime and courtsaccident
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the biggest selling point of the new Payshap digital payment service for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Cheaper instant payments
19% - 4 votes
No need for bank account details
38% - 8 votes
It’s endorsed by the SA Reserve Bank
19% - 4 votes
Money reflects immediately
24% - 5 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | Time to clear your carts, govt may take the Shein out your wardrobe

2h ago

LISTEN LIVE | Time to clear your carts, govt may take the Shein out your wardrobe
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.05
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
21.98
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
19.38
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.08
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.6%
Platinum
984.74
-0.7%
Palladium
1,512.29
+2.8%
Gold
1,909.21
-0.2%
Silver
21.81
+0.0%
Brent Crude
80.77
-2.5%
Top 40
69,383
-0.5%
All Share
75,016
-0.6%
Resource 10
64,612
-2.4%
Industrial 25
100,669
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,669
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

9h ago

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music

9h ago

Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music
WATCH | Pro-cyclist teams up with girls cycling club to promote the sport in Cycle...

10h ago

WATCH | Pro-cyclist teams up with girls cycling club to promote the sport in Cycle Tour
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo