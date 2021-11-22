Two German nationals arrested in Northern Cape for trafficking endangered reptiles

Johannesburg – Two German nationals were arrested near Askham, in the Northern Cape, for catching endangered reptiles including armadillo lizards with the intention of selling them illegally, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said on Sunday.

The two suspects were arrested on Friday close to the borders with Botswana and Namibia, on the edge of the Kalahari desert, the department said in a statement.

The men were also carrying illegal drugs, it said.

The department said the German pair intended to smuggle armadillo lizards, geckos and tortoises "out of South Africa into the lucrative international exotic pet trade".

Their arrest was the result of a joint operation by police forces, national parks and environment officials, the statement said.

