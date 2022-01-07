1h ago

add bookmark

Two Haiti journalists killed by gang

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Citizens take part in a protest near the police station of Petion Ville after Haitian president Jovenel Moïse was murdered.
Citizens take part in a protest near the police station of Petion Ville after Haitian president Jovenel Moïse was murdered.
Richard Pierrin, Getty Images
  • Two journalists were killed in a gang shooting. 
  • Haiti is enduring a security crisis after the assassination of president Jovenel Moise. 
  • The gangs' impunity highlights the weaknesses of Haiti's criminal justice system.

Two journalists in Haiti were killed on Thursday by a gang operating on the outskirts of the capital Port-au-Prince, as the country endures an ongoing security crisis six months after the assassination of its president.

Wilguens Louissaint and Amady John Wesley were killed in a shooting, Radio Ecoute FM told AFP.

A third journalist, who was with them at the time, escaped.

"We condemn in the strongest terms this criminal and barbaric act," said Francky Attis, general director of Radio Ecoute FM, which employed Wesley.

His statement denounced the "serious attack on the rights to life" and on "journalists exercising their profession freely in this country."

Based in the Canadian city of Montreal, which is home to a large Haitian community, the media outlet asked Haiti's government to "act responsibly to create favourable security conditions for all."

Gangs in Haiti have recently extended their reach beyond the poorer neighborhoods of Port-au-Prince.

The area of Laboule 12, where the three journalists were reporting on Thursday, is the subject of intense fighting between several armed gangs attempting to secure its control.

A route through the area is the only alternative to reach the southern half of the country apart from the main road, which has been controlled since June by one of Haiti's most powerful gangs.

Six months ago, then-president Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his private residence in Port-au-Prince, worsening the political and security crisis that Haitians deal with daily.

Haiti recorded at least 950 kidnappings in 2021, according to the Centre for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, based in Port-au-Prince.

Total impunity

Underequipped and facing heavily armed criminal groups, Haiti's police have not organised any large-scale operations against the gangs since March 2021.

On March 12, four police officers were killed in an attempted raid in a Port-au-Prince neighborhood, known to be used by one gang as a holding area for kidnap victims.

Their bodies and equipment were never recovered.

The gangs' impunity highlights the weaknesses of Haiti's criminal justice system, in which investigations are rarely successful.

READ | US charges Colombian suspect over Haiti president's murder

The April 2000 assassination of Haitian journalist Jean Dominique, the island nation's most famous reporter at the time, remains unsolved.

In June 2021, journalist Diego Charles was killed, along with an opposition political activist and 13 other people. The perpetrators of the Port-au-Prince shooting have not been identified by law enforcement.

Photojournalist Vladjimir Legagneur never returned from a March 2018 reporting trip to the poor neighborhood of Martissant – now entirely controlled by gangs.

The police have yet to release the results of a DNA test they said they would conduct on a body found a few days after his disappearance.

Investigations into the murders of two other journalists, in June and October 2019, have also not been completed.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
haitijournalistmurder
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.66
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.21
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.70
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.5%
Gold
1,790.38
-0.0%
Silver
22.14
-0.3%
Palladium
1,907.82
+1.6%
Platinum
973.50
+0.4%
Brent Crude
81.99
+1.5%
Top 40
67,404
-0.0%
All Share
74,069
-0.1%
Resource 10
71,994
+0.7%
Industrial 25
94,317
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,258
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo