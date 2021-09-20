Two injured in shooting at US high school: police

Two people were injured in a shooting at a high school in the US state of Virginia on Monday, officials said, providing no further details as police rushed to the scene.

"Police are on scene of a shooting at Heritage High School," Newport News Police Department said in a statement.

"Students are being evacuated and sent to the tennis courts. Parents can meet them there.

"Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening."

Police dismissed reports of active shooters at other schools in the city of Newport News.

