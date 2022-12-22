1h ago

add bookmark

Two Iraqi soldiers killed in ambush blamed on jihadists

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Two soldiers and three were wounded in Iraq.
  • Suspected IS jihadists were blamed for the attack.
  • Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani called for a change in military tactics.

Suspected jihadists in northern Iraq detonated bombs targeting military vehicles, killing two soldiers and wounding three, security sources said on Thursday.

There was no immediate claim for the attack which took place late on Wednesday near Dibs outside the northern city of Kirkuk, but army officers blamed the killing on fighters of the Islamic State group.

Two army vehicles were hit by twin roadside blasts set off by "IS elements", before gunmen opened fire on those in the wreckage with automatic weapons, an officer said speaking on condition of anonymity.

Two soldiers were killed and three wounded, he said, a toll confirmed by a police source.

READ | ISIL armed group announces death of its leader

The attack took place in a zone falling between areas controlled by the federal government and the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

In the face of repeated attacks by IS, the two forces have said they will boost cooperation to avoid creating a security vacuum.

On Sunday, Islamic State group jihadists said they had carried out an attack near Kirkuk killing nine police officers, again by setting off a roadside bomb then machine-gunning survivors.

IS jihadists seized large swathes of Iraq and neighbouring Syria in 2014, declaring a "caliphate" which they ruled with brutality before their defeat by Iraqi forces backed by a US-led coalition in late 2017.

IS lost its last Syrian bastion, near the Iraqi border, in 2019.

IS cells, however, remain active in several areas of Iraq.

The UN estimates the jihadist organisation maintains between 6 000 and 10 000 fighters inside Iraq and Syria, exploiting the porous border between the two countries and concentrating mainly in rural areas.

The US-led coalition ended its combat role in Iraq in December last year, but some 2 500 US soldiers remain in the country to assist in the fight against the jihadists.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, during a meeting on Wednesday with security officials, told officers to "change the military tactics" used in areas where IS fighters remain, and "to adopt unconventional methods of fighting" to combat them.

Previously he had denounced "mistakes by the security services", referring to the deadly ambush against police on Sunday. 

"There is a clear failure which led to this tragedy," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iraqsecurity
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
47% - 4086 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 195 votes
It makes no difference
51% - 4389 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.17
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.66
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
18.22
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.52
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,812.67
-0.1%
Silver
23.67
-1.3%
Palladium
1,700.00
+0.3%
Platinum
995.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
82.20
+2.7%
Top 40
67,326
-0.5%
All Share
73,450
-0.5%
Resource 10
71,500
-1.3%
Industrial 25
90,482
-0.0%
Financial 15
15,663
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

3h ago

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo