Two journalists for Russia's RT injured while covering conflict in Ukraine, says channel

Two journalists for Kremlin-backed television channel RT were injured Friday during a rocket attack in eastern Ukraine the channel blamed on Ukrainian forces.

A TV crew of RT's correspondent Valentin Gorshenin came under Ukrainian troops' rocket fire near the town of Dokuchaevsk in separatist-controlled eastern Ukraine, the channel said in a statement on messaging app Telegram.

"Cameramen Vladimir Batalin and Viktor Miroshnikov received shrapnel wounds to their legs and back," the statement said. "They are being taken to the hospital now."

The correspondent himself was not injured.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities.

President Vladimir Putin sent troops into pro-Western Ukraine on 24 February, unleashing a worldwide shock.

RT has been consistently accused of parroting Russian government propaganda.

Launched in 2005 as Russia Today, the channel had grown its reach through broadcasts and websites in several languages including English, French, Spanish, German and Arabic.

