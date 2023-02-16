Two killed in 'devastating' Australian mining incident

Two men were found dead after their vehicle fell into a mining ore extraction tunnel in Australia.

Trevor Davis, 36, and Dylan Langridge, 33, were fatally wounded in the incident.

The men had fallen 15m into a below-ground void.

Two men were found dead on Thursday after plunging down a "void" in a remote Australian zinc mine, in what colleagues described as a "devastating" end to a more than 24-hour rescue effort.

The miners were in a light utility vehicle which tumbled into an ore extraction tunnel on Wednesday at the Dugald River mine in Queensland, the facility's owner said in a statement.

"This is a devastating outcome and I want to extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and loved ones of Trevor and Dylan," Perenti chief executive Mark Norwell said.

Trevor Davis, 36, and Dylan Langridge, 33, were fatally injured in the incident, which happened about 125m underground.

Perenti Group, the parent company of the mine operator MMG, said the two men were "valued team members and well respected" and had fallen 15m into a below-ground "void".

The Dugald River mine employs about 500 people near the isolated town of Cloncurry in western Queensland, about 20 hours' drive inland from the state capital Brisbane.

READ | Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen to resign, take up job at top US miner

According to MMG, which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the mine processes around 1.7 million tons of ore every year.

Mining is one of the bedrocks of Australia's economy - the country holds almost 30 percent of the world's reserves of zinc, lithium and nickel.

Studies have found Australia's mining sector is one of the safest by international standards, but according to the government it is still the third deadliest industry in the country.



