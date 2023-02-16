1h ago

add bookmark

Two killed in 'devastating' Australian mining incident

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two men died in a mining incident in Australia.
Two men died in a mining incident in Australia.
Getty/ Terryfic3D
  • Two men were found dead after their vehicle fell into a mining ore extraction tunnel in Australia. 
  • Trevor Davis, 36, and Dylan Langridge, 33, were fatally wounded in the incident.
  • The men had fallen 15m into a below-ground void. 

Two men were found dead on Thursday after plunging down a "void" in a remote Australian zinc mine, in what colleagues described as a "devastating" end to a more than 24-hour rescue effort.

The miners were in a light utility vehicle which tumbled into an ore extraction tunnel on Wednesday at the Dugald River mine in Queensland, the facility's owner said in a statement.

"This is a devastating outcome and I want to extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and loved ones of Trevor and Dylan," Perenti chief executive Mark Norwell said.

Trevor Davis, 36, and Dylan Langridge, 33, were fatally injured in the incident, which happened about 125m underground.

Perenti Group, the parent company of the mine operator MMG, said the two men were "valued team members and well respected" and had fallen 15m into a below-ground "void".

The Dugald River mine employs about 500 people near the isolated town of Cloncurry in western Queensland, about 20 hours' drive inland from the state capital Brisbane.

READ | Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen to resign, take up job at top US miner

According to MMG, which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the mine processes around 1.7 million tons of ore every year.

Mining is one of the bedrocks of Australia's economy - the country holds almost 30 percent of the world's reserves of zinc, lithium and nickel.

Studies have found Australia's mining sector is one of the safest by international standards, but according to the government it is still the third deadliest industry in the country.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
perenti groupdugald river mineaustraliamining
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Randall Williams said he resigned as mayor of Tshwane to ensure the stability of the multi-party coalition. How does this make you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Reassured. That’s the mark of true leadership.
16% - 526 votes
Concerned. Why are these coalitions so fragile?
84% - 2769 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit

14 Feb

LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.04
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.76
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.31
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.49
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
913.32
-0.6%
Palladium
1,460.75
+0.8%
Gold
1,836.80
+0.0%
Silver
21.64
+0.0%
Brent Crude
85.38
-0.2%
Top 40
74,332
+1.2%
All Share
80,398
+1.2%
Resource 10
71,906
+2.0%
Industrial 25
107,208
+1.1%
Financial 15
16,287
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings

15 Feb

Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

15 Feb

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces

15 Feb

Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

3h ago

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo