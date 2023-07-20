1h ago

Share

Two killed in shooting as New Zealand city hosts World Cup opener

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A gunman killed two people and wounded six others at a building site in central Auckland, hours before the opening match of the FIFA World Cup.
  • The gunman died at the scene and there was no national security threat, so the marquee tournament would go ahead as planned.
  • A police officer was said to be among those seriously injured and rushed to hospital.

A gunman killed two people and wounded six others at a building site in central Auckland on Thursday, hours before New Zealand's biggest city was to host the opening match of the 2023 FIFA football World Cup.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the gunman died at the scene and there was no national security threat, so the marquee tournament would go ahead as planned.

The still-unnamed 24-year-old shooter tore through the waterfront property with a shotgun in the early morning, plunging the busy centre of New Zealand's largest city into lockdown.

A police officer was said to be among those seriously injured and rushed to hospital. His condition was said to be stable.

Little is known about the motive of the attack, but it is not believed to be directly linked to the World Cup or to have been politically or ideologically motivated.

But the gunman was known to police and said to have had a history of family violence and mental health issues.

Police said he had been subject to a home detention order but had an exemption to work at the site. He did not have a license to own a firearm.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said there was "nothing to suggest he presented a higher-level risk".

Prime Minister Hipkins expressed shock and "deep sorrow" at the rare mass shooting in New Zealand.

But he insisted the World Cup, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, would go ahead.

He said:

Aucklanders and those watching around the world can be assured that the police have neutralised the threat and that they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

The "assessment from officials is that there is no national security risk. There is no change to New Zealand's national security threat level," he added.

"The government has spoken to FIFA organisers and the tournament will proceed," Hipkins said. "New Zealanders' safety, and the safety of our visitors, are our first priorities."

At least three national soccer teams are based near the shooting, including the reigning champion United States squad, which said all its players and staff were accounted for and safe.

Norway's team hotel was a few hundred metres from where the shooting unfolded.

Captain Maren Mjelde said players were woken up by a helicopter and "a large number of emergency vehicles". The team will face hosts New Zealand later in the day.

"Everyone seems calm and we are preparing as normal for the game tonight. Then we may have to adapt if there are any instructions from the authorities," she said.

Norway will take on hosts New Zealand at the city's Eden Park after Thursday's opening ceremony.

Exchange of fire 

Aucklanders had circled today's date as the start of a month-long festival of football that would showcase their city and country to the world.

Instead, they were woken by the sound of police sirens and helicopters thudding overhead.

Police Commissioner Coster said it was a "shocking and traumatic event for those people who came to work and found themselves in the middle of an armed emergency".

Coster said armed police had quickly tracked down the gunman to a lift shaft at the site, where he had barricaded himself.

Coster added:

The offender fired at police, injuring an officer. Shots were exchanged and the offender was later found deceased.

"Tragically, police located two members of the public deceased on the lower levels of the building site."

In addition to the injured police officer, Coster said five members of the public were wounded in the incident.

He reassured match-goers and the general public that they could travel in safety to the city centre and Eden Park stadium for the World Cup kick-off game.

Shootings with multiple deaths are rare in New Zealand and sweeping gun laws were introduced after the 2019 Christchurch mosque massacre, in which 51 Muslim worshippers were killed and another 40 wounded.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
new zealandshooting
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your views on the recent ConCourt ruling that could see Jacob Zuma return to prison?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Jail him, Zuma is not above the law
89% - 1547 votes
Pardon him, SA can't afford further unrest
11% - 182 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

19 Jul

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.79
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.95
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.94
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
971.75
-0.1%
Palladium
1,298.48
-0.1%
Gold
1,981.76
+0.2%
Silver
25.19
+0.2%
Brent Crude
79.46
-0.2%
Top 40
71,810
-0.1%
All Share
76,997
-0.1%
Resource 10
64,902
+1.9%
Industrial 25
104,244
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,717
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

5h ago

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo