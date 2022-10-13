1h ago

add bookmark

Two men shot dead at gay bar in Slovakia

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two men have been shot dead at a gay bar in Slovakia.
Two men have been shot dead at a gay bar in Slovakia.
Gallo Images

Two men have been shot dead at a gay bar in Slovakia's capital Bratislava, Slovak police said on Thursday, with local media reporting that the shooting may have been a hate crime.

"This morning, the police found the gunman dead," police spokesman Michal Slivka told AFP, declining to comment on possible motives.

The incident happened late on Wednesday at the Teplaren bar in the centre of Bratislava, which is popular with the LGBTQ community.

Local media reported the shooter was believed to be a 19-year-old man who left homophobic and anti-Semitic messages on a Twitter account.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger condemned the shooting on Thursday, saying that "extremism is unacceptable".

A third person was also injured and taken to hospital, the police said on Facebook.

Witnesses told the Sme daily that they heard up to 10 shots fired.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
slovakialgbtqi+
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
19% - 1134 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
39% - 2320 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 70 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
41% - 2476 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.47
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.68
-1.8%
Rand - Euro
17.84
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.44
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,649.75
-1.4%
Silver
18.54
-2.6%
Palladium
2,052.00
-4.0%
Platinum
867.50
-1.8%
Brent-ruolie
92.45
-2.0%
Top 40
57,384
-1.4%
All Share
63,793
-1.1%
Resource 10
60,252
-1.5%
Industrial 25
77,068
-1.7%
Financial 15
13,948
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

9h ago

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready...

10 Oct

'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready to take on Cape2Rio
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

7h ago

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo