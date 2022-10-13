Two men shot dead at gay bar in Slovakia

Two men have been shot dead at a gay bar in Slovakia's capital Bratislava, Slovak police said on Thursday, with local media reporting that the shooting may have been a hate crime.

"This morning, the police found the gunman dead," police spokesman Michal Slivka told AFP, declining to comment on possible motives.

The incident happened late on Wednesday at the Teplaren bar in the centre of Bratislava, which is popular with the LGBTQ community.

Local media reported the shooter was believed to be a 19-year-old man who left homophobic and anti-Semitic messages on a Twitter account.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger condemned the shooting on Thursday, saying that "extremism is unacceptable".

A third person was also injured and taken to hospital, the police said on Facebook.

Witnesses told the Sme daily that they heard up to 10 shots fired.







