25m ago

add bookmark

Two South Koreans, including army captain, arrested for spying for North Korea

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two South Koreans have been caught spying for North Korea.
Two South Koreans have been caught spying for North Korea.
Jon Feingersh Photography Inc, Getty Images

  • Two South Koreans have been caught spying for North Korea.
  • They include an army captain.
  • They accessed data from the Joint Command & Control System.

Two South Koreans, including a serving army captain, have been arrested on charges of stealing military secrets for a suspected North Korean agent who paid them in cryptocurrency, Seoul police said on Friday.

The nuclear-armed yet impoverished North - which is technically at war with the South - is known to operate an army of thousands of well-trained hackers who have attacked firms, institutions and researchers in South Korea and elsewhere.

READ | At military parade, Kim vows to boost North Korea's nuclear arsenal

But this is the first case where a South Korean "civilian and an active-duty military captain were caught trying to obtain military secrets, at the behest of a North Korean agent", the police said in a statement.

One of them is a 29-year-old army captain who allegedly passed login information for South Korea's Joint Command & Control System - a crucial military-run internal communications network - to the suspected Pyongyang spy, Seoul authorities said.

The other, a 38-year-old businessman who runs a virtual asset management firm, is accused of giving the army captain a wristwatch with a secret camera to aid in intelligence gathering - at the request of the spy.


The businessman is also suspected of purchasing and assembling a USB-like hacking device called "Poison Tap" to access the Joint Command & Control System, Seoul police said.

"The two men have been arrested on charges of violating the national security law," an official at the Korean National Police Agency told AFP on Friday.

Seoul police said the arrested businessman first met the Pyongyang spy in an online community about cryptocurrency around six years ago, and the trio had communicated only via secure messaging service Telegram.

Both were paid in cryptocurrency, the police said. 

The army captain received about 48 million won ($37 789) from the North Korean agent, while the 38-year-old businessman got around $600 000.

Seoul's prosecution office said in a statement:

We will strictly respond to security criminals in accordance to laws and principles.

North and South Korea remain technically at war since the 1950-53 Korean War ended with the signing of an armistice and not a peace treaty.

Besides having deployed hackers against other countries and companies, the North has also been accused of exploiting its cyber capabilities for financial gain as it looks to shore up its sanctions-hit economy.

Earlier this month US authorities said Pyongyang-linked hackers were responsible for a $620 million cryptocurrency heist in March targeting players of the popular Axie Infinity game.

A rapid rise in house prices and lacklustre gains on the local stock market have driven many young South Korean adults to look to cryptocurrencies for quick profits, local media has reported.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south koreasecurity
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 8839 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3839 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.89
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.88
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.74
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.36
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,907.97
+0.7%
Silver
23.37
+1.0%
Palladium
2,253.50
+0.8%
Platinum
931.00
+1.1%
Brent Crude
107.59
+2.1%
Top 40
64,552
0.0%
All Share
71,535
0.0%
Resource 10
75,054
0.0%
Industrial 25
79,120
0.0%
Financial 15
16,453
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

3h ago

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo