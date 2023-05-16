12m ago

Share

Two staff in US House Democrat's Virginia office attacked with baseball bat

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man attacked two staff members with a baseball bat in Democratic US Representative Gerry Connolly's district office.
A man attacked two staff members with a baseball bat in Democratic US Representative Gerry Connolly's district office.
evgeny_pylayev

A man wielding a baseball bat attacked two staff members in Democratic US Representative Gerry Connolly's district office in northern Virginia on Monday, Connolly and police said.

The staff were transferred to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Connolly said.

The suspect, who arrived at Connolly's office asking for the congressman, is now in custody, Fairfax City Police said in a statement.

The United States Capitol Police (USCP) identified the man as Xuan Kha Tran Pham, 49, from Fairfax, Virginia, adding that his motives were not clear. He faces charges of malicious wounding and aggravated malicious wounding.

"The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff's accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating," Connolly said in a statement.

READ | Shireen Abu Akleh killing: Advocates decry 'abhorrent' US stance

The USCP is launching a joint investigation with the Fairfax police into the incident.

Connolly, 73, has served in the House since 2009, representing a district that covers Virginia suburbs to the west of Washington, DC. 



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uswashingtonpoliticsattack
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you be getting your hands on a copy of André de Ruyter's newly released memoir?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I want all the Eskom dirt
54% - 561 votes
No, we've heard it all already
46% - 482 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage...

15 May

LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage and subversion
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.08
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.89
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.79
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.77
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Platinum
1,063.67
+0.4%
Palladium
1,527.66
+0.2%
Gold
2,009.84
-0.3%
Silver
23.86
-1.0%
Brent Crude
75.23
+1.4%
Top 40
73,044
+0.2%
All Share
78,392
+0.2%
Resource 10
69,549
-0.1%
Industrial 25
108,440
+0.2%
Financial 15
14,940
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

10 May

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

5h ago

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo