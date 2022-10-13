1h ago

Two women killed as 'human sacrifice' in India

A couple in financial difficulties paid an occult practitioner to "arrange" the killing of two women as human sacrifices in the belief they would become rich.
Narinder NANU / AFP
  • Three people have been arrested for allegedly killing two women as human sacrifices in the belief they would become rich.
  • Police said Mohammed Shafi was paid $3 640 to "arrange" two victims who he then "brutally abused and killed" in separate rituals three months apart.
  • Both women made a living selling lottery tickets door-to-door and and police are now investigating if Shafi was also involved in other cases.

Indian police said on Wednesday they have arrested three people including a man claiming to be an occult practitioner for allegedly killing two women as human sacrifices in the belief they would become rich.

A couple in financial difficulties paid Mohammed Shafi $3 640 to "arrange" two victims who he then "brutally abused and killed" in separate rituals three months apart, police spokesperson Pramod Kumar told AFP.

Shafi told the couple, Bhagaval Singh and wife Laila from the southern state of Kerala, that the "human sacrifice was the way to great riches", police said.

Shafi, described by police as a "sexual pervert" who was previously accused of rape, "enticed" the first victim to Singh's home in June on the pretext of a role in a local movie.

Investigators say Shafi then convinced the couple to take part in a second sacrifice in September after they complained their fortunes had not changed.

"We were already investigating the case of the first missing woman when we found that the last mobile phone location of (another) woman who went missing in September was also around the couple's home," Kumar said.

Both women made a living selling lottery tickets door-to-door. Their mutilated bodies were buried in the couple's compound. Police are now investigating if Shafi was also involved in other cases.

Neighbours of Singh, who described himself as a traditional healer, told the Hindustan Times newspaper that "it was difficult for them to believe he was a party to gory murders".

Gopan K told the daily:

Many people used to come here for treatment for fractures, bruises and other such ailments. We never suspected anything foul and he was well mannered as well.

Experts say belief in witchcraft and the occult remains widespread in many tribal and remote areas of India, where occasional incidents of human sacrifice have been reported.

Earlier this month two men were arrested for allegedly killing a six-year-old child in the capital New Delhi, reports said.

The construction workers told police they were under the influence of cannabis and murdered the boy as a sacrifice to the Hindu god Shiva to get rich.


