13m ago

add bookmark

Two women stabbed at Eiffel Tower in apparent racist attack

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.
Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • French police have launched an investigation after two women were stabbed near the Eiffel Tower in an apparent racist incident.
  • The victims were injured with a knife on Sunday, after an altercation involving “an unleashed dog”.
  • No information about the incident was initially released by authorities, which led to criticism from online users.

French police have launched an investigation after two women were stabbed near the Eiffel Tower in an apparent racist incident.

The victims were injured with a knife near the famous Paris monument on Sunday, after an altercation involving “an unleashed dog”.

Police confirmed in a statement that they had intervened “following a police call for help for two women with stab wounds at the Champ-de-Mars” at approximately 8pm (18:00 GMT).

Two other women were in police custody on Tuesday, according to the Paris public prosecutor’s office, and an investigation for attempted intentional homicide has been opened.

Paris firefighters confirmed on Tuesday to AFP that they intervened about 20:50 in Paris on Sunday to rescue two women.

No information about the incident was initially released by authorities, which led to criticism from online users.

People on social media have identified the two victims as Muslim women who were wearing the hijab. Al Jazeera is attempting to verify the information.

The incident follows rising tensions in France over the beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty in the Paris suburbs last Friday.

Members of the country’s Muslim community have complained of increased Islamophobia caused by a government clampdown on mosques and Muslim organisations.

More than 50 Muslim organisations are being scrutinised.

The “Cheikh Yassine Collective” has already been banned in the wake of the killing; its founder had published a video on YouTube insulting Paty.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
France teacher's killer had 'contact' with jihadist in Syria
Teenage killer paid students to identify French teacher before beheading
France honours beheaded teacher as judge questions suspects
Read more on:
france
Lottery
1 player bags R323k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 6596 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 7674 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.30
(+0.20)
ZAR/GBP
21.35
(+0.47)
ZAR/EUR
19.27
(+0.46)
ZAR/AUD
11.58
(+0.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.17)
Gold
1908.47
(-0.65)
Silver
24.65
(-1.13)
Platinum
873.00
(-1.11)
Brent Crude
42.06
(-3.35)
Palladium
2358.70
(-0.48)
All Share
55029.55
(-0.57)
Top 40
50531.15
(-0.73)
Financial 15
10310.91
(+1.70)
Industrial 25
74240.19
(-0.45)
Resource 10
53468.80
(-1.80)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo