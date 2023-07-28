44m ago

Typhoon Doksuri batters China with high winds and rain

  • Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in China on Friday morning. 
  • More than 416 000 people in the southeastern province of Fujian had been evacuated. 
  • Doksuri wreaked havoc in the northern Philippines on Wednesday where the death toll reached 13.

Typhoon Doksuri hit southeastern China on Friday morning, bringing high winds and battering rains to coastal areas after the deadly storm bypassed Taiwan on its way from the Philippines.

Wind speeds of up to 175 kilometres per hour (110 miles per hour) were recorded as the storm reached the coast of Fujian province around 10:00 (2:00 GMT), Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

Fears of potential danger to residents and the destruction of property led the national weather observatory to renew the most severe "red alert" in its four-tier system on Friday.

State news agency Xinhua reported "more than 416 000 people in Fujian had been evacuated to safe places".

Pictures shared on social media showed huge gusts of wind pummelling residential tower blocks on Friday in Jinjiang, a county-level urban area south of the city of Quanzhou.

Live footage broadcast by CCTV showed a reporter wading through flooded streets flanked by several downed trees, warning viewers in the area to stay home except in emergencies.

And videos of colossal waves crashing over embankments and howling winds whipping through urban areas were posted to the social media platform Weibo by the state-backed People's Daily.

The powerful Typhoon Doksuri is expected to continue moving in a northwestern direction over central China as its intensity gradually weakens.

But Xinhua reported that the storm-level gales would affect "coastal regions of Taiwan, Fujian, Zhejiang and Guangdong, among others" until 8:00 on Saturday.

China's National Meteorological Centre on Friday also renewed an orange alert for rainstorms across broad swathes of the country, effective from 14:00 Friday until 14:00 Saturday.

Local governments and transport authorities were advised to take precautions as drainage systems and roads are expected to be impacted by heavy rains, Xinhua reported.

Doksuri pounded the northern Philippines on Wednesday, toppling trees and power pylons, as well as causing widespread electricity cuts along with landslides and floods.

The death toll in the Philippines has risen to 13, with another 21 missing, including four coast guard rescuers, the country's national disaster agency said Friday.

Doksuri had been a super typhoon as it swept across the Pacific Ocean earlier this week, but lost some intensity as it neared the Philippines.


