1h ago

add bookmark

UAE 'Hope' Mars probe launch from Japan rescheduled for 20 July

In this file photo taken on 5 July 2020, an employee works at the control room of the Mars Mission at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), in the Gulf emirate of Dubai.
In this file photo taken on 5 July 2020, an employee works at the control room of the Mars Mission at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), in the Gulf emirate of Dubai.
PHOTO: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP

Tokyo – A Japanese rocket carrying the first Arab mission to Mars will blast into space on Monday, after being delayed by bad weather, the launch company said on Friday.

The lift-off of the United Arab Emirates' "Hope" probe, originally planned for Wednesday, is now set for 06:58 on Monday (21:58 GMT Sunday) from Tanegashima Space Centre in southern Japan, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said.

The UAE, made up of seven emirates, is set to be the first Arab nation to send a probe to Mars.

The probe is one of three racing to the Red Planet, with Chinese and US rockets also taking advantage of the Earth and Mars being unusually close: a mere hop of 55 million kilometres.

"Hope" – "Al-Amal" in Arabic – is expected to start orbiting Mars by February 2021, marking the 50th anniversary of the unification of the UAE.

Once there, it will loop the planet for a whole Martian year of 687 Earth days.

The goal is to provide a comprehensive image of weather dynamics in the Red Planet's atmosphere.


Related Links
UAE postpones Mars mission again due to weather conditions at Japan launch site
New life on Mars? AI levels up and gravity waves: a decade of discoveries
China launches powerful rocket in boost for 2020 Mars mission
Read more on:
japanuaescience and technologyspace
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
17% - 1087 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
45% - 2932 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
39% - 2533 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious...

9h ago

WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious 'magic muffins'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
FEEL GOOD | If you can not spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can not spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20199.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo