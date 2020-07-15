51m ago

UAE postpones Mars mission again due to weather conditions at Japan launch site

In this file photo taken on 5 July 2020, an employee works at the control room of the Mars Mission at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), in the Gulf emirate of Dubai.
In this file photo taken on 5 July 2020, an employee works at the control room of the Mars Mission at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), in the Gulf emirate of Dubai.
PHOTO: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP
  • The UAE postponed the launch of its Mars-bound Hope probe for a second time due to weather conditions.
  • Storm clouds around the launch site in Japan delayed the initial launch.
  • The UAE said the launch window extends until 3 August, and a new launch date in July would be announced soon.

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates has postponed the launch of its mission to Mars for a second time due to weather conditions at the launch site in Japan, the government's communications office said on Wednesday.

A new launch date in July will be announced soon, the statement on Twitter said.

The UAE has said the launch window extends until 3 August.

Its Hope probe was due to set off from Japan's Tanegashima Space Centre early on Wednesday for a seven-month journey to the red planet, where it will orbit and send back data about the atmosphere.

But storm clouds around the site delayed the initial launch, a statement from the Mars mission said.

"The launch window has been set after careful study of the earth and Mars orbits to ensure the Hope probe arrives in the shortest period of time consuming the least levels of energy," the statement said.

The UAE, an oil-exporting nation, first announced plans for the mission in 2014 as part of efforts to diversify away from hydrocarbons and develop a knowledge economy, aiming to reach the planet by 2021.

With a population of 9.4 million, most of whom are foreign workers, the UAE lacks the scientific and industrial base of the big space-faring nations. It launched a National Space Programme in 2017 to develop expertise in space science among Emiratis.

Hazza al-Mansouri became the first Emirati in space in September 2019, in a flight to the International Space Station.


