24m ago

add bookmark

UAE widens 10-year residency 'golden' visa eligibility

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The United Arab Emirates will extend its "golden" visa system - which grants 10-year residency in the Gulf state - to certain professionals, specialised degree-holders and others, the UAE's vice president said on Sunday.

Foreigners in the UAE usually have renewable visas valid for only a few years tied to employment. The government in the past couple of years has made its visa policy more flexible, offering longer residencies for certain types of investors, students and professionals.

All holders of doctorate degrees, medical doctors and also computer, electronics, programming, electrical and biotechnology engineers are eligible, UAE Vice President and the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said in a statement.

Also eligible are those with specialised degrees in artificial intelligence, big data and epidemiology, as well as high school students living in the UAE who rank top in the country and students from certain universities with a GPA of 3.8 or higher.

After first announcing a long-term visa plan in 2018, the UAE in 2019 started granting 5- and 10-year renewable visas to certain foreign investors, entrepreneurs, chief executives, scientists and outstanding students.

The emirate of Dubai, a Middle East trade and tourism hub, in September said it would grant visas renewable every five years to wealthy foreign retirees.

An oil and gas producer, the UAE's economy has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices, prompting many expatriates to leave.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu says peace deals 'changing the map of the Middle East'
Want to work remotely overseas? These countries offer 'digital nomad' visas to South Africans
ANALYSIS | Indo-Pacific is drifting away from the US
Read more on:
uae
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 224 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 506 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 2551 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.50
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
20.45
(-0.06)
ZAR/EUR
18.35
(-0.02)
ZAR/AUD
11.27
(-0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.02)
Gold
1889.41
(+0.01)
Silver
24.65
(+0.10)
Platinum
891.50
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
42.62
(-1.72)
Palladium
2315.00
(+0.59)
All Share
57182.60
(+0.27)
Top 40
52517.57
(+0.35)
Financial 15
11496.79
(-1.73)
Industrial 25
79932.89
(+0.47)
Resource 10
51500.47
(+0.95)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo