1h ago

add bookmark

UK adviser says he will publish any advice to PM Johnson on flat refurbishment

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
  • Christopher Geidt said he would publish any advice he gives to Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the refurbishment of his Downing Street apartment.
  • Britain's Electoral Commission has launched an investigation into the funding of work on the prime minister's apartment.
  • The independent adviser is appointed by the prime minister to advise him on the government's ministerial code of conduct.

Britain's independent adviser on ministers' behaviour said on Thursday he would publish any advice he gives to Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the refurbishment of his Downing Street apartment and declarations of his own interests.

Britain's Electoral Commission has launched an investigation into the funding of work on the prime minister's apartment in Downing Street, saying there were grounds to suspect an offence had been committed. Johnson says he has followed the rules and covered the costs of the refurbishment.

Christopher Geidt, who was announced as independent adviser on ministers' interests in April, said he had two immediate tasks, which included looking at the financing of the refurbishment at Downing Street.

He would "consider all the facts relating to the refurbishment of the prime minister's flat and indeed to advise him on his own declaration of interests," Geidt told lawmakers.

"I would plan to publish that advice alongside the declaration of interests," he said, adding that he would be able to publish his advice in a timely manner.

The independent adviser is appointed by the prime minister to advise him on the government's ministerial code of conduct, and aims to advise ministers on managing their private interests to avoid any potential or perceived conflicts of interest.

His predecessor quit after disagreeing with Johnson over allegations that interior minister Priti Patel broke the ministerial code by shouting and swearing at staff, and there has been criticism the role does not allow the adviser to start his own inquiries nor independently publish his findings.

Patel denied the charges.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris john­sonuk
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 6084 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 5572 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 643 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

8h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.17
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.89
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.12
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,816.71
+0.1%
Silver
26.98
-0.1%
Palladium
2,826.00
-1.2%
Platinum
1,213.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
69.32
+1.1%
Top 40
60,089
-2.3%
All Share
66,044
-2.1%
Resource 10
69,433
-3.1%
Industrial 25
82,122
-2.0%
Financial 15
12,532
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo