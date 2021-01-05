59m ago

add bookmark

UK again records highest ever daily Covid-19 infections, after more than 60 000 new cases

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A health care worker injects a patient with a syringe of an experimental coronavirus vaccine.
A health care worker injects a patient with a syringe of an experimental coronavirus vaccine.
Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Image

The United Kingdom has recorded more than 60 000 Covid-19 cases in daily figures for the first time on Tuesday as the government struggles to deal with a new, more infectious variant of the virus.

The news is another reminder of the severity of the crisis as England and Scotland started a new Covid-19 lockdown, with citizens under orders to stay at home.

"The rapid rise in cases is highly concerning and will sadly mean yet more pressure on our health services in the depths of winter," said Yvonne Doyle, the medical director for Public Health England. "That is why if we can, we must stay at home."

The number of new daily cases has been over 50 000 for the last eight days.

On Tuesday it was also announced a further 830 people had died within 28 days of a positive test, up from 407 on Monday.

Although the number of cases is rising, Britain's testing capacity has also increased since the peak of the first wave last year.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukcoronavirus
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 14573 votes
No, I will not
39% - 12314 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4653 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.99
(-2.26)
ZAR/GBP
20.45
(-2.49)
ZAR/EUR
18.45
(-2.42)
ZAR/AUD
11.64
(-3.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-2.49)
Gold
1950.31
(+0.47)
Silver
27.45
(+1.20)
Platinum
1107.50
(+3.20)
Brent Crude
50.63
(-1.37)
Palladium
2486.75
(+5.03)
All Share
60921.37
(+0.73)
Top 40
55976.32
(+0.97)
Financial 15
11630.83
(-1.91)
Industrial 25
79782.81
(+1.77)
Resource 10
61289.85
(+1.09)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo