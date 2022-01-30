1h ago

add bookmark

UK assisted dying bill hopes to end 'inhumane' suicides

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Baroness Molly Meacher arrives for the 'Oldie Of The Year Awards' at Simpsons in the Strand on 2 February 2016 in London, England.
Baroness Molly Meacher arrives for the 'Oldie Of The Year Awards' at Simpsons in the Strand on 2 February 2016 in London, England.
PHOTO: Ian Gavan/Getty Images
  • Assisted dying has emerged on the parliament table in the United Kingdom, hoping it will be approved. 
  • This bill first emerged in 2015, but then parliament decided against legalising it, and the matter was set aside.
  • There are now questions and discussions on how this bill will hopefully help end 'inhumane' suicides.

Molly Meacher's voice quivers with emotion as she tells how her aunt took her own life after her liver cancer tumour grew to the size of a football.

"One night, she took a whole lot of pills and whisky, and her husband found her dead in the morning," said Meacher, a member of British parliament's upper House of Lords.

"It seemed to me terribly sad that somebody would end their life alone in the middle of the night without even their dear husband knowing that this was what they were doing," she told AFP.

Meacher, 81, has drafted a law to legalise assisted dying in England for the terminally ill with less than six months to live, an act currently punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The former social worker added: 

It just was clear to me that this was just inhumane. You wouldn't treat a dog or a cat like that. But we treat our own people like that.

The UK parliament examined the question of assisted dying in 2015 and decided against legalising it, but since then other countries have decided to approve what many see as an act of mercy.

"Things are moving in the right direction, there are a number of British Isles jurisdictions that are looking at changing the law," said Sarah Wootton, head of the Dignity in Dying campaign group.

'Discriminatory'

Last September, the influential British Medical Association ended its opposition to "physician-assisted dying", taking the "historic step" of adopting a neutral position.

According to a poll by YouGov, 73% of Britons questioned in August said that doctors should be able to help terminally ill patients die.

By contrast, only 35% of MPs approved.

Campaigner Alex Pandolfo says the law "needs changing immediately (because) of the discriminatory practice that takes place in this country".

"It actually exists already for the privileged," says Pandolfo, in his 60s and terminally ill with Alzheimer's.

If you have $13 500 for flights, hotels and food, you can go to a country such as Switzerland to die, he said.

Pandolfo has already booked his assisted death at a Swiss clinic and in recent years has accompanied around 100 Britons to die in Switzerland.

ALSO READ | 'I have prepared for my death': Tutu on assisted dying

But he would rather die in England, to be near loved ones and allow them to have a more natural grieving process.

"I'm in no hurry," he jokes, saying he was given "a death sentence" in 2015.

"I am already dying of a condition that I've got no control over," he said.

"All I'm asking for is somebody to assist me with that death when it will be unbearable, to accelerate things. It's a rational act."

Sitting on his sofa in Lancaster, northwest England, the white-haired Pandolfo says his illness has already had a "massive impact" on his quality of life.

It affects his memory, movement, ability to speak and drive, and watch a football match.

As a result, he would never qualify for assisted dying under the terms of the draft law before parliament, which he says is "extremely restricted".

"By the time I've got six months to live, I won't have capacity to say that I want assisted dying," he said.

'Unacceptable pressure'

Meacher said her bill's restrictions are "a political decision based on realities" in a "fairly conservative country", particularly where religious leaders and the faithful are involved.

"It's pretty hard to get a bill through parliament with these rather narrow limits," she said.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, told parliament that euthanasia could expose the most vulnerable to unacceptable pressure to die from some "loved ones".

Welby, the most senior cleric in the worldwide Anglican communion, also told the BBC that "sadly people make mistakes in their diagnosis".

Meacher's bill "has done a great job at raising the issue," said Wootton.

While it will not necessarily become law a similar bill before the Scottish Parliament has much more chance of success "within a year-and-a-half", she said.

It will be very difficult for medical regulators to have something lawful in one part of the country and not lawful in other parts of the country. I think that's an unsustainable situation in the long term.
- she added.

Similar draft laws are being looked at in the self-governing Crown dependencies of Jersey and the Isle of Man.

Even strictly Roman Catholic neighbour Ireland is studying the possibility of euthanasia, giving people like Pandolfo a measure of hope.

Once he had his place booked in Switzerland, Pandolfo said: "I stopped worrying about dying and suffering and started focusing and concentrating on enjoying what life can."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukhealthuk politics
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
34% - 977 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
66% - 1872 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.59
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.90
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Gold
1,791.82
0.0%
Silver
22.47
0.0%
Palladium
2,379.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,016.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
90.03
+0.8%
Top 40
67,021
-0.1%
All Share
73,455
-0.1%
Resource 10
74,081
-1.4%
Industrial 25
90,993
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,218
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo