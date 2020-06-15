42m ago

add bookmark

UK court jails man for urinating by terror memorial

  • A man has been jailed for two weeks for urinating next to a terror attack memorial in the UK
  • The incident came during clashes involving self-styled "patriots" backed by far-right groups
  • The image of him urinating created an uproar and drew condemnation from members of parliament

A British court on Monday jailed for two weeks a football fan who urinated next to a terror attack memorial during clashes between far-right protesters and the London police.

Andrew Banks, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of outraging public decency for urinating by the side of a plaque dedicated to Keith Palmer, a police officer killed in the 2017 Westminster Bridge attack outside parliament.

The incident, first captured on social media, came during clashes involving self-styled "patriots" backed by far-right groups who had gathered Saturday to counter anti-racism protesters in central London and "protect" public statues.

Prosecutor Michael Mallon said Banks, a Tottenham Hotspur supporter, showed up after drinking 16 pints of beer from Friday night into Saturday morning and never going to sleep.

Judge Emma Arthbuthnot, sitting at Westminster Magistrates' Court, told the defendant the incident had caused "public revulsion".

"The irony is rather than protecting the monuments you almost urinated on one. That was more by luck than judgement," she added.

"You showed no respect at the time for a man killed while protecting the Houses of Parliament."

The image of him urinating created an uproar and drew condemnation from members of parliament, including one who tried to save the officer's life by giving first aid.

Banks contacted the police after being recognised and confronted by his father, the court was told.

He was "ashamed of his actions", his lawyer Stuart Harris said.

While off duty and unarmed, Palmer died while stopping a knife-wilding assailant from entering parliament during the attack, when an assailant drove a car into pedestrians on the pavement.

Khalid Masood, a British Muslim convert, killed Palmer and four pedestrians, and injured around 50 people. The attack ended when police shot the 52-year-old dead.

Related Links
UK confronts colonial past with statue protests
Downing Street's 'divorce': UK finally set to leave EU
Protests as France's Hollande calls on UK to join Syria campaign
Read more on:
uk
Lottery
1 person bags R161k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Now that golf courses have reopened around the country, did you play this weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I did
24% - 445 votes
No, my course isn’t open yet
6% - 112 votes
No, I'm still not risking it
25% - 458 votes
No, but plan to do so soon
45% - 819 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.22
(-0.34)
ZAR/GBP
21.66
(-0.85)
ZAR/EUR
19.42
(-0.56)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.92)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.23)
Gold
1718.93
(-0.75)
Silver
17.26
(-1.24)
Platinum
816.00
(+1.80)
Brent Crude
38.84
(0.00)
Palladium
1914.00
(+0.92)
All Share
52269.49
(-2.55)
Top 40
47930.03
(-2.68)
Financial 15
10481.39
(-2.73)
Industrial 25
71538.18
(-2.46)
Resource 10
47953.72
(-2.91)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20164.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo