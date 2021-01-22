UK Covid-19 death toll reaches 95 981, nearly 5.4 million vaccinated

The death toll from Covid-19 in the United Kingdom hit 95 981 on Friday after the country recorded another 1 401 fatalities, while official data showed medics set a new high for vaccinations carried out in the last 24 hours.

Britain has been hit hard by the latest wave of the pandemic, with fatalities routinely above 1,000 people a day. On Wednesday the toll climbed to a new daily high of 1 820 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within 28 days.

The country recorded a further 40 261 cases on Friday, up from 37 892 the day before.

However, the vaccine roll out has begun well: The data showed that 5.38 million people have now been given their first dose of the vaccine, with 409 855 receiving it in the last 24 hours, a record high so far.