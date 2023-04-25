1h ago

Share

UK evacuation flights for citizens take off from Sudan

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (C) and Andrew Britain's Minister of State for Development in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Andrew Mitchell (rear L) meet with teams coordinating the evacuation of British nationals from Sudan at the FCDO Crisis Centre, in London, April 25, 2023. Britain began evacuating its citizens from Sudan, on April 25, 2023 after criticism of a delay in getting its passport holders out of the restive country. HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (C) and Andrew Britain's Minister of State for Development in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Andrew Mitchell (rear L) meet with teams coordinating the evacuation of British nationals from Sudan at the FCDO Crisis Centre, in London, April 25, 2023. Britain began evacuating its citizens from Sudan, on April 25, 2023 after criticism of a delay in getting its passport holders out of the restive country. HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP
  • The UK has begun evacuating more than 2 000 of its citizens trapped in Sudan.
  • The US-brokered 72-hour ceasefire between Sudan's warring generals officially took effect.
  • The first British evacuation flight has left Sudan; two more flights are expected to leave overnight.

Britain on Tuesday began evacuating its citizens from Sudan after criticism of a delay in getting its passport holders out of the restive country.

"The first flight has left, and you can expect there will be at least two more flights overnight tonight," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's official spokesperson told reporters.

Britain only announced that it had launched a large-scale evacuation on Tuesday morning, lagging other countries and 10 days since fierce urban fighting erupted, leading to hundreds of deaths.

It came after a US-brokered 72-hour ceasefire between Sudan's warring generals officially took effect.

London had faced pressure to act after unfavourable comparisons to the chaotic evacuation of Britons when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021.

British nationals trapped in Sudan on Monday said they felt "abandoned" by the UK authorities, while the furious relatives of one 80-year-old man said their father had turned down two opportunities to leave in convoy with family members because he thought Britain would evacuate him, only for the flight to leave without him.

- Last German flight -

Sunak's spokesperson said the German military was running the evacuation site at the Wadi Seidna airfield, but Britain had "the capacity to take over" if necessary.

Germany's foreign and defence ministries said the country planned to operate its final evacuation flight on Tuesday evening.

Downing Street said British forces were prepared to defend the airfield but would strive to avoid "active engagement" with other parties.

"It's worth emphasising that international evacuations have been taking place since Sunday, and we haven't seen any significant issues... or large crowds appearing," Sunak's spokesperson added.

On Sunday, Britain conducted a military operation to withdraw its diplomats as deadly battles raged in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

But citing the dangers on the ground, it had held off on extracting its citizens more widely despite Western allies evacuating hundreds of their passport holders.

The government says that some 4 000 Britons with dual nationality and 400 with UK-only passports are in Sudan, while 2 000 people have registered with the foreign ministry seeking help to get out.


The flights prioritised the vulnerable, elderly and children, taking them on military planes from the airfield north of Khartoum.

Britons were urged only to come to the airfield if contacted.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said 120 British forces were involved, and a contingent of Royal Marines was in Port Sudan to "establish the safety of the area and any options".

He added that that would allow for an increase in support if necessary, raising the possibility of a seaborne evacuation via the Red Sea.

A Royal Navy frigate, HMS Lancaster, and a support ship, RFA Cardigan Bay, have both been sent to the region, said Wallace.

All UK passport holders are eligible for the flights as well as their partners, children and parents, but only if those relatives have an existing right of entry to Britain, the Foreign Office said.

Pressed on other options, such as Royal Navy warships, Sunak's spokesperson said, "We are looking at every possible option to ensure those who want to leave can do so."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uksudan
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your views on the alleged turf wars brewing between the three ministers in charge of Eskom?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Fix load shedding, quit fighting
75% - 1721 votes
Mantashe and Gordhan must fall back
20% - 461 votes
The law clearly outlines their powers
5% - 122 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

10h ago

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.36
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
22.78
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.14
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.9%
Platinum
1,090.34
+1.2%
Palladium
1,486.84
-2.7%
Gold
2,000.76
+0.6%
Silver
25.02
-0.6%
Brent Crude
82.73
+1.3%
Top 40
72,323
-0.3%
All Share
77,891
-0.3%
Resource 10
68,231
-1.7%
Industrial 25
106,574
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,415
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

1h ago

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo