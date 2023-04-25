UK evacuation flights for citizens take off from Sudan

The UK has begun evacuating more than 2 000 of its citizens trapped in Sudan.

The US-brokered 72-hour ceasefire between Sudan's warring generals officially took effect.

The first British evacuation flight has left Sudan; two more flights are expected to leave overnight.

Britain on Tuesday began evacuating its citizens from Sudan after criticism of a delay in getting its passport holders out of the restive country.

"The first flight has left, and you can expect there will be at least two more flights overnight tonight," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's official spokesperson told reporters.

Britain only announced that it had launched a large-scale evacuation on Tuesday morning, lagging other countries and 10 days since fierce urban fighting erupted, leading to hundreds of deaths.

It came after a US-brokered 72-hour ceasefire between Sudan's warring generals officially took effect.

London had faced pressure to act after unfavourable comparisons to the chaotic evacuation of Britons when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021.

British nationals trapped in Sudan on Monday said they felt "abandoned" by the UK authorities, while the furious relatives of one 80-year-old man said their father had turned down two opportunities to leave in convoy with family members because he thought Britain would evacuate him, only for the flight to leave without him.

- Last German flight -

Sunak's spokesperson said the German military was running the evacuation site at the Wadi Seidna airfield, but Britain had "the capacity to take over" if necessary.

Germany's foreign and defence ministries said the country planned to operate its final evacuation flight on Tuesday evening.

Downing Street said British forces were prepared to defend the airfield but would strive to avoid "active engagement" with other parties.

"It's worth emphasising that international evacuations have been taking place since Sunday, and we haven't seen any significant issues... or large crowds appearing," Sunak's spokesperson added.

On Sunday, Britain conducted a military operation to withdraw its diplomats as deadly battles raged in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

But citing the dangers on the ground, it had held off on extracting its citizens more widely despite Western allies evacuating hundreds of their passport holders.

The government says that some 4 000 Britons with dual nationality and 400 with UK-only passports are in Sudan, while 2 000 people have registered with the foreign ministry seeking help to get out.





The flights prioritised the vulnerable, elderly and children, taking them on military planes from the airfield north of Khartoum.

Britons were urged only to come to the airfield if contacted.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said 120 British forces were involved, and a contingent of Royal Marines was in Port Sudan to "establish the safety of the area and any options".

He added that that would allow for an increase in support if necessary, raising the possibility of a seaborne evacuation via the Red Sea.

A Royal Navy frigate, HMS Lancaster, and a support ship, RFA Cardigan Bay, have both been sent to the region, said Wallace.

All UK passport holders are eligible for the flights as well as their partners, children and parents, but only if those relatives have an existing right of entry to Britain, the Foreign Office said.

Pressed on other options, such as Royal Navy warships, Sunak's spokesperson said, "We are looking at every possible option to ensure those who want to leave can do so."