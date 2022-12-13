22m ago

add bookmark

UK far-right terror threat 'steadily increasing': UK MPs

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
British MPs
British MPs
PRU/AFP
  • UK domestic security service MI5 has prevented 25 attacks between March 2017 and January 2020.
  • Eight of the attacks were motivated by extreme right-wing terrorism.
  • According to a report, extreme right-wing terrorism is increasingly driven by the internet.

UK lawmakers on Tuesday warned of a growing threat from right-wing extremists, and urged the military and police to tighten background checks.

The parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee said in its annual report that the phenomenon had been steadily increasing since 2017, with tech-savvy young men driving the rise.

A growing number of young people under the age of 24 were now on the radar of the UK domestic security service MI5 investigating extreme right-wing terrorism (ERWT), it added.

Of the 25 attacks which the security services and counter-terrorism police prevented between March 2017 and January 2020, eight were motivated by an ERWT ideology.

The report said:

The new ERWT threat is fragmented and complex, increasingly driven by the internet and characterised by a technologically aware demographic of predominantly young men, many of them still in their teens, who are typically 'Self-Initiated Terrorists'.

Few of the individuals suspected belong to organised groups and are as a result difficult to identify and monitor.

"Their motivation can be highly individualistic, according to their particular personal circumstances, the nature of their grievances and perceptions of their own capabilities," the MPs said.

"Determining how, why and when they may choose to attack is therefore particularly challenging," the report said.

But the MPs, who scrutinise the work of the intelligence agencies, said the military and police needed to do more to weed out actual and potential far-right followers.

Far-right extremists often display an interest in military culture, weaponry and the armed forces or law enforcement organisations, and either join or try to recruit in their ranks.

The UK armed forces, however, do not provide clear direction to service personnel regarding the membership of any organisation, "let alone an extremist one", the committee said.

This "appears a somewhat risky approach," given the sensitive roles of many service personnel, it added.

It also said there was "particular concern" about a similar risk in the police because of a "lack of thorough background checks".

The committee has previously criticised the government for failing to probe possible Russian meddling in UK politics, including the 2016 Brexit referendum.

On Tuesday, its chairman Julian Lewis said it was "deeply disappointed" that the government failed to provide information on time for it to scrutinise.

The delays had hampered its ability to provide statutory oversight, he added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uk
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
43% - 786 votes
Lions
6% - 104 votes
Stormers
30% - 550 votes
Sharks
20% - 367 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.27
+1.8%
Rand - Pound
21.35
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
18.35
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.85
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,808.82
+1.6%
Silver
23.64
+1.4%
Palladium
1,930.50
+2.4%
Platinum
1,033.50
+3.1%
Brent Crude
77.99
+2.4%
Top 40
69,676
+2.1%
All Share
75,835
+1.9%
Resource 10
74,705
+2.5%
Industrial 25
94,927
+2.4%
Financial 15
15,458
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

7h ago

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

8h ago

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships

4h ago

Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car

12 Dec

Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo