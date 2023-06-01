11m ago

Share

UK government refuses to hand over WhatsApp messages to Covid-19 inquiry

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
UK PM Rishi Sunak.
UK PM Rishi Sunak.
Geoff Caddick, AFP
  • UK government has refused to hand over internal WhatsApp messages to the Covid-19 inquiry.
  • Cabinet Office claims the inquiry's request for messages is "unambiguously irrelevant".
  • Opposition has criticised government's move, accusing them of undermining the inquiry and demanding answers from the public.

On Thursday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government said it would not hand over internal WhatsApp messages requested by a public inquiry into handling the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, it sought a legal challenge against the demand.

The inquiry, ordered by the government in 2021 and chaired by a former judge, had given the government a 15:00 GMT deadline to hand over the documents.

But the Cabinet Office said the Covid-19 inquiry was going beyond its remit and that the WhatsApp messages and other records it requested were "unambiguously irrelevant".

"The Cabinet Office has today sought leave to bring a judicial review," the office responsible for overseeing the operation of government said in a letter to the inquiry after the deadline passed.

"We do so with regret and assurance that we will continue to cooperate fully with the inquiry before, during and after the jurisdictional issue in question is determined by the courts."

A judicial review is a legal challenge to the lawfulness of a decision by a public body, including a public inquiry.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson had ordered the inquiry to look into the preparedness of the country as well as the public health and economic response after Britain recorded one of the world's highest total number of deaths from Covid-19.

With a national election expected next year, the detailed examination of decision-making could create political headaches for Sunak, finance minister during the pandemic.

"These latest smoke and mirror tactics undermine the Covid-19 inquiry. The public deserves answers," said Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party.

A spokesperson for the inquiry said its chair Heather Hallett had received the Cabinet Office's judicial review claim and that it would provide further updates on Tuesday during a preliminary hearing.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Johnson said pandemic-era messages and notebooks had been handed to the government and urged them to be passed to the inquiry. The government said it had received WhatsApp material from Johnson, but none from before May 2021, owing to security changes on his devices.

'Absurd' demand

Sunak said earlier on Thursday that the government was confident in its position.

"We've been long cooperating with the inquiry," Sunak told reporters on the sidelines of a summit in Moldova, adding it was essential to learn the lessons of the pandemic.

Hallett had relied on Section 21 of the Inquiries Act to compel the government to turn over the information, meaning failing could amount to a criminal offence.

However, lawyers representing the Cabinet Office said in court filings that the inquiry only had the power to compel the production of relevant material but had asked the government for irrelevant material, including two years' worth of WhatsApp messages between Johnson and 40 different people.

The Cabinet Office said it had previously told the inquiry that the documents sought included "comments of a personal nature about identified or identifiable people which are unrelated to Covid-19 or that people's role in connection with the response to it".

It also said the concept of relevance could not cover all government business and policy areas during the two years covering the pandemic.

"That would be absurd," the Cabinet Office said. "It would also mean that the Inquiry would be utterly swamped with material of no value to its work."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukcoronavirus
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
79% - 4004 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
21% - 1064 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.61
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
24.58
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
21.11
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.90
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Platinum
1,005.57
+0.2%
Palladium
1,389.15
+0.9%
Gold
1,977.18
+0.7%
Silver
23.87
+1.5%
Brent Crude
72.60
-1.5%
Top 40
70,656
+0.9%
All Share
75,783
+0.9%
Resource 10
68,962
+2.1%
Industrial 25
102,956
+0.2%
Financial 15
14,630
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

15h ago

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo