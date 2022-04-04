54m ago

add bookmark

UK government's former head of ethics pays fine for attending lockdown party

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images
Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images

The British government’s former head of ethics apologised on Monday for an "error of judgement" after she attended a party in Westminster when Covid-19 rules limited how many people could meet socially, leading to a police fine.

Helen MacNamara said she had paid the fine for attending a party which took place in offices at the heart of government while the rest of Britain was restricted from socialising in groups due to coronavirus regulations.

"I am sorry for the error of judgement I have shown. I have accepted and paid the fixed penalty notice," she said in a statement.

MacNamara was the government's director general for propriety and ethics from 2018 to 2020, where she was in charge of advising all government departments on standards. She now works for the English Premier League.

ALSO READ | China reports 13 000 Covid cases, most since end of Wuhan's first wave

British police have been investigating 12 possible Covid-19 rule-breaking gatherings, many held at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office and residence, including some attended by the prime minister himself.

MacNamara is the first person to confirm she paid a penalty in relation to the police investigation. She supplied a karaoke machine used at the party in 2020, where there was a drunken brawl, according to The Telegraph.

The police investigation into the rule breaking threatened Johnson's position earlier this year when members of his own party began calling for him to quit and public trust in his leadership plummeted - although the focus on Ukraine has relieved some of the immediate pressure on him.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
71% - 3968 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
29% - 1607 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.60
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.13
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.01
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.01
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,929.16
+0.2%
Silver
24.46
-0.7%
Palladium
2,285.50
+0.2%
Platinum
987.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
104.39
-0.3%
Top 40
68,941
+0.0%
All Share
75,835
-0.1%
Resource 10
81,719
-0.7%
Industrial 25
82,714
+0.7%
Financial 15
17,678
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Stellenbosch University student raises funds to help students in debt

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Stellenbosch University student raises funds to help students in debt
PICS | Gift of the Givers to hand out 10 000 food parcels across the Western Cape...

02 Apr

PICS | Gift of the Givers to hand out 10 000 food parcels across the Western Cape on eve of Ramadan
Durban mother keeps promise to autistic son, sources R10m funding for special classes

01 Apr

Durban mother keeps promise to autistic son, sources R10m funding for special classes
Turning over a new leaf: Durban's homeless book boffins change their lives one...

01 Apr

Turning over a new leaf: Durban's homeless book boffins change their lives one page at a time
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo