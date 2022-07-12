UK govt will only allow opposition call for confidence vote if reference to Boris Johnson is cut

The British government will only allow the opposition Labour Party to call a confidence vote if they remove reference to outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson from the motion to be voted upon, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.



Labour said earlier the government had blocked its plan to call a confidence vote, calling it an "abuse of power". Labour wants to prevent Johnson remaining in power while his successor is chosen - a process expected to take until 5 September.

Some of Johnson's own Conservative lawmakers have also previously expressed doubts about him remaining in power, saying they had lost faith in his honesty and integrity following a series of scandals.

By convention the government, which controls the allocation of parliamentary business, would normally free up time for a confidence vote called by the main opposition party.

But, a government spokesperson said Labour had been given the opportunity to propose a "straightforward" confidence vote in the government.

The spokesperson said Labour could have the vote if they amended their motion.



Labour said the refusal was without precedent.

"This clapped-out government is running scared and refusing to allow time to debate Labour’s vote of no confidence motion," a Labour spokesperson said.

The final version of parliamentary business for Wednesday had not yet been published.