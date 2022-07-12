35m ago

UK govt will only allow opposition call for confidence vote if reference to Boris Johnson is cut

The British government will only allow the opposition Labour Party to call a confidence vote if they remove reference to outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson from the motion to be voted upon, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Labour said earlier the government had blocked its plan to call a confidence vote, calling it an "abuse of power". Labour wants to prevent Johnson remaining in power while his successor is chosen - a process expected to take until 5 September.

Some of Johnson's own Conservative lawmakers have also previously expressed doubts about him remaining in power, saying they had lost faith in his honesty and integrity following a series of scandals.

READ | Boris Johnson's successor to be announced on 5 September

By convention the government, which controls the allocation of parliamentary business, would normally free up time for a confidence vote called by the main opposition party.

But, a government spokesperson said Labour had been given the opportunity to propose a "straightforward" confidence vote in the government.

The spokesperson said Labour could have the vote if they amended their motion.

Labour said the refusal was without precedent.

"This clapped-out government is running scared and refusing to allow time to debate Labour’s vote of no confidence motion," a Labour spokesperson said.

The final version of parliamentary business for Wednesday had not yet been published.

