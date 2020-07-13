54m ago

add bookmark

UK has 100 000 modern slaves but most go undetected, study says

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
  • A study has found that there are at least 100 000 modern slaves in the UK - about 10 times more than official estimates.
  • But, the study says, many go undetected.
  • It said the coronavirus pandemic was likely to push more people into forced labour.

The UK is home to at least 100 000 modern slaves according to a new study, 10 times more than the official estimate, as activists warned 90% of victims may be going undetected.

Anti-slavery charity Justice and Care and think tank The Centre for Social Justice said the real number could be even higher, and warned that the coronavirus pandemic was likely to push more people into forced labour at car washes and brothels.

The study comes in the wake of media and campaigner reports that online fashion firm Boohoo's suppliers underpaid garment workers in Leicester, central England, and failed to protect them from Covid-19. Boohoo last week said it was investigating.

Justice and Care said political leadership to tackle modern slavery had waned in recent years, and that a landmark 2015 anti-slavery law may have created a "false sense of security".

WATCH | Escaping modern slavery

"Whilst Britain has made progress fighting modern slavery, not least in the passing of the Modern Slavery Act five years ago, so much more work is needed to combat the issue," the charity's chief executive, Christian Guy, said in a statement.

The world-first law has been subjected to reviews following criticism that it is not being used fully to jail traffickers, drive companies to tackle forced labour, or help enough victims.

'Undetected'

"Ninety percent of victims may be going undetected and thousands of traffickers are running riot," Guy added.

A record 10 627 suspected victims were identified last year in Britain - up 52% from 2018. Most were victims of labour abuse and many came from nations such as Albania, Nigeria and Vietnam.

Britain's home secretary Priti Patel said her department would look closely at the report's findings.

"While the Modern Slavery Act was ground-breaking in tackling this heinous crime, we are just getting started in the fight to rid this evil from the United Kingdom," Patel said.

Government research in 2018 said the crime sets Britain back by up to 4.3 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) annually, based on an earlier estimate of 10 000 - 13 000 slaves living in the nation.

The charity and the think tank said the government needed to update its estimate, and the cost of the crime to the taxpayer.

The study arrived at its 100 000 estimate by taking police statistics from one area of the UK - the West Midlands - that predicted the number of victims locally using a new artificial intelligence model, and extrapolating that data nationwide.

Academics at Nottingham University's Rights Lab, the world's first large-scale research platform on slavery, said the study offered a "very exciting and new way" to measure the problem.

Related Links
Americans march for racial justice on Juneteenth anniversary
Slavery assignments: Topics dealing with past injustices must be approached sensitively - Umalusi
OPINION | Tutu, De Klerk among 88 Nobel laureates, world leaders backing campaign to prioritise...
Read more on:
ukmodern slavery
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
A few positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at two SA rugby franchises.. Should teams proceed with return to training protocols?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, SA rugby is already behind the eight ball compared to New Zealand and Australia
14% - 164 votes
It’s too dangerous, the country is only now heading into the Covid-19 storm!
40% - 473 votes
Get the ball rolling, Covid-19 is here to stay as the 'new normal'
46% - 548 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.83
(-0.22)
ZAR/GBP
21.14
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
19.10
(-0.53)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.10)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.08)
Gold
1803.38
(+0.19)
Silver
19.07
(+1.62)
Platinum
829.66
(+0.86)
Brent Crude
43.02
(0.00)
Palladium
1965.00
(+0.71)
All Share
56199.46
(+1.41)
Top 40
51874.81
(+1.41)
Financial 15
10703.82
(+2.21)
Industrial 25
76910.63
(+1.02)
Resource 10
53327.86
(+1.61)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo