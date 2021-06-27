UK health minister quits after breaking Covid-19 rules by kissing aide

British health minister Matt Hancock quit on Saturday after he was caught breaking Covid-19 rules

He will be replaced by Sajid Javid, a former finance minister with widespread government experience but new to health.

The Sun had shown Hancock kissing the aide in his office last month, at a time when it was against the rules for people to have intimate contact with a person outside their household.

British health minister Matt Hancock quit on Saturday after he was caught breaking Covid-19 rules by kissing and embracing an aide in his office, enraging colleagues and the public who have been living under lockdown.

In the latest scandal to rock a government that has overseen one of the highest official death tolls from the pandemic, Hancock wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign, saying he had let people down.