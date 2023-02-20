UK healthcare strikes to intensify as junior doctors vote to walk out

Tens of thousands of junior doctors in England have voted to take strike action in March.

This will add to a series of nurses and ambulance workers putting pressure on the strained health system.

Tens of thousands of junior doctors in England have voted to take strike action next month, their trade union said on Monday, adding to a series of walkouts by nurses and ambulance workers putting pressure on an already strained health system.

The British Medical Association (BMA), which represents some 45 000 junior doctors in England, said 98% of those taking part in a ballot had voted in favour of strike action, adding that they will stage a 72-hour walkout next month.

Junior doctors agreed in 2019 to an annual 2% pay rise as part of a four-year deal but say that is now inadequate in light of much higher inflation.

"This vote shows, without a shadow of a doubt, the strength of feeling among most of England’s junior doctors," the BMA said. "We are frustrated, in despair and angry and we have voted in our thousands."

The BMA says junior doctors have suffered a more than 25% real-terms pay cut since 2008, leaving many demoralised and four in 10 wanting to leave the profession according to a recent survey.





Another trade union for doctors, the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association, said its junior doctor members had also voted to carry out strike action in a separate ballot. That strike, on 15 March, involves less than a thousand staff.

The strikes will heap more pressure on Britain's state-funded National Health Service (NHS) which is already stretched by staff shortages and record backlogs, and is now experiencing waves of disruptive strike action by health workers.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government has argued that higher pay rises would only cause more inflation and interest rates and mortgage rates to go up further.

More than 10 000 ambulance workers were on strike on Monday, while the nursing trade union last week announced a fresh 48-hour strike from 1 March.



