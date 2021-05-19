14m ago

add bookmark

UK insists vaccines work against Covid-19 variant spreading in India

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Getty
  • British Prime Minister denies that the government is being lax on travel from hotspots.
  • He said that Covid-19 vaccines are proving to to be effective against a variant spreading in India.
  • Health Secretary Matt Hancock meanwhile is under pressure to explain his claim that the rise of the Indian variant in Britain is due to a refusal by some people to get vaccinated.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that Covid-19 vaccines are proving effective against a variant that has spread like wildfire in India and denied that the government was being lax on travel from hotspots.

Johnson has been under particular pressure for delaying restrictions on travel to and from India last month, at a time when he was still planning to head to a trade-focused summit in New Delhi.

The trip was eventually called off as India succumbed to a devastating new wave of infections, and it was then quickly added to the UK's "red list", meaning arriving travellers have to quarantine in hotels at their own cost.

But more than 100 flights have arrived from India since then and the variant has been spreading in Britain, especially in areas with large South Asian communities, potentially endangering plans to reopen the economy fully from 21 June.

Johnson said in parliament:

We have increasing confidence that vaccinations are effective against all variants including the Indian variant.

"We have one of the strongest border regimes anywhere in the world," he added, after a day of confusion from ministers on Tuesday about whether travel is allowed to "amber" countries including most of Europe.

Travel to amber countries should only be undertaken for "any emergency or extreme reason" such as family illness, the prime minister said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock meanwhile is under pressure to explain his claim that the rise of the Indian variant in Britain is due to a refusal by some people to get vaccinated.

Official data has shown the variant actually took hold due to travellers coming from India, raising more questions about the government's delay in adding the country to the red list when Pakistan and Bangladesh were already on it.

The data shows that positive tests among travellers coming from India were higher than those from Bangladesh and comparable to Pakistan, well before the new restrictions took effect for India on 23 April.

Hancock told parliament on Wednesday that 2 967 cases of the B1617.2 variant have now been identified in Britain, up nearly one-third since Monday.

Announcing "surge testing" in several more areas, he said "the race between the virus and the vaccine has got a whole lot closer".

But so far the government has insisted it remains on track to lift virtually all restrictions on public life from 21 June, after a successful vaccination campaign.

On Wednesday Britain recorded another 2 696 cases of Covid-19 and three more deaths, taking the total to 127 694, one of the world's worst tolls.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris johnsonukvaccinescoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
4% - 1711 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
16% - 6786 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
80% - 34157 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.10
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.90
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.17
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,868.36
-0.1%
Silver
27.67
-1.8%
Palladium
2,860.65
-1.6%
Platinum
1,190.00
-2.7%
Brent Crude
68.71
-1.1%
Top 40
59,777
-2.3%
All Share
65,856
-2.1%
Resource 10
67,666
-4.4%
Industrial 25
82,913
-1.0%
Financial 15
12,620
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21138.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo