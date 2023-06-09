1h ago

Share

UK jets scrambled to escort Russian planes near NATO airspace

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Typhoons were later "re-tasked to intercept" Tupolev Tu-22M bombers, flying south from mainland Russia over the Gulf of Finland and the Baltic Sea. (Photo: YURI KADOBNOV / AFP)
The Typhoons were later "re-tasked to intercept" Tupolev Tu-22M bombers, flying south from mainland Russia over the Gulf of Finland and the Baltic Sea. (Photo: YURI KADOBNOV / AFP)

British Royal Air Force fighter jets were twice scrambled over the course of 24 hours to intercept Russian aircraft flying close to NATO airspace, the Ministry of Defence in London said on Friday.

RAF Typhoons based in Estonia and Swedish Gripen fighters were on Thursday evening scrambled to "intercept" a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft and a Su-27 fighter jet "flying close to NATO and Swedish airspace", the ministry said.

The Russian aircraft "were not complying with international norms by failing to communicate with the relevant Flight Information Regions (FIRs)" but "remained in international airspace and flew in a professional manner", it added.

On Friday, Typhoons were scrambled again to intercept two Russian transport aircraft flying south from mainland Russia towards Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave wedged between NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

The Typhoons were later "re-tasked to intercept" two Tupolev Tu-22M bombers and two Su-30 fighter aircraft, also flying south from mainland Russia over the Gulf of Finland and the Baltic Sea.

The Russian aircraft were again "failing to liaise appropriately with local FIRs", the ministry said.

Finnish, Swedish, Portuguese and Romanian aircraft were also involved in escorting the Russian aircraft, according to the statement.

"These intercepts are a stark reminder that the RAF is always ready to defend our skies and those of our allies, while the coordinated action by several air forces serves as a clear demonstration of the value of our international alliances," UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
natorussia
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your feelings about the rise of ransom kidnappings in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's always been a problem, but was underreported before
9% - 204 votes
The crisis requires a tactical response from SAPS
14% - 297 votes
SA's security cluster remains asleep at the wheel
77% - 1648 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

07 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.72
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.55
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.12
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.62
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Platinum
1,008.77
-0.1%
Palladium
1,322.69
-2.8%
Gold
1,960.83
-0.3%
Silver
24.30
+0.1%
Brent Crude
75.96
-1.3%
Top 40
71,602
-0.1%
All Share
76,936
-0.1%
Resource 10
68,393
-1.2%
Industrial 25
102,984
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,877
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

8h ago

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo