49m ago

add bookmark

UK man jailed for murdering ex-partner two decades after attack

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder.
A man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder.
Michele D'ottavio, EyeEm, Getty Images
  • A British man who was sentenced to 15 years in jail for grievous bodily harm in 1998 was handed a life sentence after the woman he doused in petrol and set on fire died.
  • The woman died in 2019, and he was charged with murder two years later.
  • During his murder trial, jurors were persuaded that scarring to her chest and abdomen complicated doctors' efforts to treat her for intestinal swelling.

A British man was handed a life sentence Thursday, after his partner died from injuries caused 21 years earlier when he doused her in petrol and set her on fire.

A judge at Bristol Crown Court in western England told Steven Craig he would have to serve a minimum of 15 years in prison for murdering Jacqueline Kirk.

Craig, 58, had already served more than 15 years behind bars for grievous bodily harm with intent for the attack in nearby Weston-super-Mare in 1998.

But following Kirk's death in 2019 aged 61, he was charged with her murder two years later and then convicted unanimously by a jury last month.

The court was told that the injuries he had caused - including burns to 35 percent of her body - played a part in her dying from a ruptured diaphragm more than two decades on.

Kirk, a mother of two who spent nine months in hospital and required 14 operations including a tracheotomy and skin grafts following the attack, surprised doctors by surviving so long.

Aged 41 at the time of the attack, she lived to see both of her children get married and became a grandmother.

"That was a really really important thing for all of us, to have our mum for those life events," her daughter told Sky News.

We were told she probably wouldn't survive after 10 years, so we made the most of it.


In August 2019, Kirk was taken to hospital with a swollen abdomen and died the next day.

During Craig's murder trial, jurors were persuaded that scarring to her chest and abdomen complicated doctors' efforts to treat her for intestinal swelling.

Craig, of York in northern England, admitted the 1998 attack but denied being responsible for her death.

"It is an unusual case, purely for the amount of time that's passed," Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, of Avon and Somerset Police, told Sky News.

"It's been really important for us to find the right medical experts to comment on the case and give us the evidence we needed to present to that jury."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukcrime and courtsgender based violence
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 741 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
27% - 3189 votes
I don't use Twitter
67% - 7893 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.41
+2.1%
Rand - Pound
20.34
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.70
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.46
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.9%
Gold
1,751.02
+2.6%
Silver
21.65
+2.8%
Palladium
1,970.00
+5.5%
Platinum
1,045.03
+5.7%
Brent Crude
92.65
-2.9%
Top 40
64,087
+1.7%
All Share
70,710
+1.5%
Resource 10
69,497
+1.6%
Industrial 25
83,023
+1.9%
Financial 15
16,088
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

09 Nov

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good...

08 Nov

Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good Hope's rooftop
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

14h ago

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22313.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo