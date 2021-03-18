UK medicine regulator: AstraZeneca vaccine doesn't cause blood clots but looking at rare clotting

Britain's medicines regulator said the evidence does not suggest that the AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots but added that a very rare and specific type of blood clot in cerebral veins was being investigated.

"The available evidence does not suggest that blood clots in veins (venous thromboembolism) are caused by Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca," the MHRA said.

"A further, detailed review into five UK reports of a very rare and specific type of blood clot in the cerebral veins (sinus vein thrombosis) occurring together with lowered platelets (thrombocytopenia) is ongoing."

It said there had been five cases of a rare type of blood clot in cerebral veins among people given AstraZeneca's vaccine but said the shot should still be used as there was no evidence it caused blood clots.

Concerns about reports of blood clots, along with low platelet levels, have led to European countries including Germany to pause the rollout of the shot while the cases are investigated.

The regulatory agency said that use of the vaccine should continue while five reports were investigated

Britain has administered 11 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine.