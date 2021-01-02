23m ago

add bookmark

UK military ready to deliver 100 000 vaccine doses a day - defence secretary

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Britains Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, wearing a protective face covering to combat the spread of the coronavirus, arrives to attend a service to mark the centenary of the burial of the unknown warrior at Westminster Abbey in central London.
Britains Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, wearing a protective face covering to combat the spread of the coronavirus, arrives to attend a service to mark the centenary of the burial of the unknown warrior at Westminster Abbey in central London.
Aaron Chown / AFP

Britain's armed forces could administer 100 000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine a day if required, helping immunise millions of vulnerable people before the spring, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

Wallace said he had already authorised 130 military planners and personnel to work with the health service on ramping up the vaccine rollout, and more staff could be used to administer the vaccine itself.

"I've also got plans for up to 250 teams of mobile medically-trained personnel who could go out and administer the vaccine around the country - that would be over 100 000 a day they could potentially deliver if that is requested by the NHS (National Health Service)," he told Times Radio.

Britain approved a vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca on Wednesday, and will start using it on Monday in addition to the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine already in use.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukvaccine
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 12762 votes
No, I will not
39% - 10842 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4171 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.59
(-0.49)
ZAR/GBP
20.07
(-0.05)
ZAR/EUR
17.93
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.30
(-0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.00)
Gold
1896.60
(+0.11)
Silver
26.33
(+0.17)
Platinum
1069.99
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
0.00
(+0.33)
Palladium
2453.49
(+0.20)
All Share
59408.68
(-0.38)
Top 40
54379.58
(-0.43)
Financial 15
12060.27
(-0.90)
Industrial 25
77900.52
(-0.33)
Resource 10
57575.52
(-0.32)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo