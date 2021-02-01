34m ago

UK minister: We hope record fundraiser Captain Tom pulls through

Tom Moore.
Tom Moore.
Getty Images/Gallo Images

A British minister said she was hoping centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for the health service in last year's lockdown, would pull through after the record-breaking fundraiser was admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

Moore, who became a national hero after he raised more than $41 million by walking lengths of his garden, was admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, his daughter said on Sunday.

"Captain Tom has been such an inspiration for the country in some of the really dark times we've had, he's really lifted our spirits," junior health minister Helen Whately told Sky News. "I really just wish him well, I really hope he pulls through."

