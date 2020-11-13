20m ago

add bookmark

UK nurse charged with baby murders appears in court

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mario Marco, Getty Images

A British nurse appeared in court on Thursday charged with the murder of eight babies and 10 counts of attempted murder at a hospital in northwest England.

Lucy Letby, 30, was arrested for a third time on Tuesday as part of an investigation that began in 2017 into baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northwestern England.

The defendant, from Hereford in western England, faces eight counts of murder and 10 charges of attempted murder during the period from June 2015 to 2016.

The charges relate to children under 12 months old.

The presiding judge at Warrington Magistrates' Court remanded Letby in custody until an appearance at Chester Crown Court on Friday afternoon.

She appeared in court via videolink and spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and address during the 10-minute hearing.

Prosecutor Pascale Jones told the court there were "substantial grounds" to believe that the defendant needed to be remanded in custody for her own protection.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
CCTV footage shows moment abandoned baby found at Qatar’s airport
Fury after Qatar 'forcibly examined' women at airport
At least 22 killed in Ghana church collapse
Read more on:
uk
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
17% - 2258 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
38% - 5136 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
46% - 6190 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.61
(+0.03)
ZAR/GBP
20.53
(-0.09)
ZAR/EUR
18.47
(-0.09)
ZAR/AUD
11.31
(+0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.28)
Gold
1877.80
(+0.13)
Silver
24.22
(-0.02)
Platinum
886.00
(+1.08)
Brent Crude
43.26
(-0.62)
Palladium
2337.66
(+1.10)
All Share
57031.19
(-1.00)
Top 40
52335.71
(-0.85)
Financial 15
11699.56
(-2.49)
Industrial 25
79558.81
(+0.73)
Resource 10
51015.06
(-2.50)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo