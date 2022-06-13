41m ago

add bookmark

UK Parliament watchdog probes Labour leader over gifts, earnings

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


The leader of the United Kingdom’s main opposition Labour Party is under investigation by a parliamentary official over potential violations of rules on earnings and gifts.

An update to the parliament website on Monday showed an investigation was opened into Keir Starmer on 8 June. It is being conducted by Kathryn Stone, the parliamentary commissioner for standards, over whether he broke two sections of lawmakers’ code of conduct on registering interests.

A spokesperson for Starmer said the politician “takes his declaration responsibilities very seriously” and that “administrative errors in his office have led to a small number of late declarations”.

Asked about the claims on Monday, Starmer told reporters that he was “absolutely confident” he has done nothing wrong. “My office is dealing with it and will be replying in due course,” he said.

The rules state that legislators must register payments of more than 100 pounds ($122) they receive for work outside Parliament. They must also register benefits like gifts worth more than 300 pounds ($366).

Starmer has also faced pressure after the local police said it would investigate allegations that he broke Covid-19 restrictions when he had a beer and food with colleagues in April 2021.

Starmer said last month that the meal was part of a workday and broke no rules, but said he will resign if he is fined by police.

Britain’s ruling Conservatives have accused Starmer of hypocrisy because he has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign over lockdown-breaching parties in government offices.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uk
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
59% - 6041 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 568 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 3559 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.07
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
19.50
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.77
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.16
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.7%
Gold
1,827.53
-2.3%
Silver
21.30
-2.7%
Palladium
1,796.50
-7.3%
Platinum
936.50
-4.2%
Brent Crude
122.01
-0.9%
Top 40
60,075
-2.1%
All Share
66,381
-2.1%
Resource 10
69,751
-3.3%
Industrial 25
73,962
-1.8%
Financial 15
15,107
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

15h ago

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo