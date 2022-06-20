UK PM Boris Johnson getting back to work after routine operation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a minor, routine operation under general anaesthetic on Monday related to his sinuses, his spokesperson said, adding he had recovered well and would take meetings at his Downing Street office.

The spokesperson earlier said he went to hospital around 06:00 for the operation, returning to Downing Street shortly after 10:00.

In a later update on his condition, the spokesperson said the prime minister had made a good recovery.

"He is feeling well and has come back down to the office and is due to take meetings this afternoon," his spokesperson told reporters, adding Johnson would chair a meeting of his cabinet team of top ministers on Tuesday.

"It went well, and he's pleased to be back in Number 10 (Downing Street)."



