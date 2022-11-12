1h ago

add bookmark

UK PM in new controversy over cabinet picks

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
New UK PM Rishi Sunak.
New UK PM Rishi Sunak.
Geoff Caddick, AFP
  • Rishi Sunak's deputy prime minister has been accused of behaving aggressively toward staff.
  • Dominic Raab was brought back into the cabinet when Liz Truss was forced out as prime minister.
  • It is reported that Raab had once hurled tomatoes from a salad across a room in a fit of anger during a meeting.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced new questions Saturday over his choice of senior officials after his number two was accused of behaving aggressively towards staff.

The controversy over Dominic Raab, who is deputy prime minister and justice secretary, came after fellow Sunak ally Gavin Williamson was forced out of the new government because of alleged bullying.

Raab, Sunak's most vocal supporter in the summer Conservative leadership race against Liz Truss, was brought back into the cabinet when Truss was forced out as prime minister after just six weeks.

Sunak restored him to his previous role of justice secretary, where he had presided over a "culture of fear", according to the Guardian newspaper.

Some 15 senior civil servants at the ministry were offered a "route out" to different government jobs if they felt unable to serve under Raab because of his past behaviour, it said.

The Sun newspaper meanwhile reported that Raab had once hurled tomatoes from a salad across a room in a fit of anger during a meeting - which a spokesman for the minister said was "nonsense".

More generally, the spokesman said: "Dominic has high standards, works hard, and expects a lot from his team as well as himself.

"He has worked well with officials to drive the government's agenda across Whitehall in multiple government departments and always acts with the utmost professionalism."

Sunak was already under fire for reappointing Williamson to a ministerial role despite being told he was under investigation for allegedly bullying another senior Conservative.

The prime minister also faced criticism for reinstating Suella Braverman as interior minister just six days after she was forced to quit the Truss cabinet over a security breach.

The opposition Labour party pointed to those controversies as it termed the latest accusations "deeply troubling", demanding Sunak launch an inquiry.

"With each new scandal and grubby deal, it becomes more obvious that he is a weak leader who puts party management before the national interest," Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said.

There was no immediate comment from Sunak, who is preparing next week to unveil an emergency economic package after a tax-slashing budget by Truss sparked a financial crisis.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rishi sunakuk
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 827 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
27% - 3610 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 8703 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.24
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.37
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.88
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,771.41
0.0%
Silver
21.71
0.0%
Palladium
2,049.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,033.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
95.99
+2.4%
Top 40
66,453
+3.6%
All Share
72,983
+3.1%
Resource 10
72,313
+3.9%
Industrial 25
87,136
+4.7%
Financial 15
16,055
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

09 Nov

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22313.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo