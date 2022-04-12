48m ago

UK PM Johnson and finance minister to be fined for lockdown breaches

Boris Johnson. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak will be fined by police for breaching Covid-19 lockdown rules, the government said on Tuesday.

Police said earlier on Tuesday they would issue at least another 30 fines for people who attended gatherings in Johnson's offices and residence in breach of strict coronavirus lockdown rules, taking the total to more than 50.

"The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices," a government statement said.

"We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do."

More to follow.


