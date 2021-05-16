43m ago

UK PM Johnson: Britain's Jews should not have to endure "shameful racism"

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) Boris Johnson having a glass of water during a media briefing.
Matt Dunham / AFP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday said there was no place for anti-Semitism in society and that British Jews should not have to endure "shameful racism".

"There is no place for antisemitism in our society," Johnson said on Twitter. "Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain’s Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today."

Johnson did not specify what incident he was referring to.

A video posted online earlier on Sunday showed a convoy of cars bearing Palestinian flags driving through north London and broadcasting anti-Semitic messages from a megaphone.

Reuters has not been able to independently verify the video or when it was filmed.

Britain's Metropolitan police said: "We are aware of a video appearing to show anti-Semitic language being shouted from a convoy of cars in the St John's Wood area this afternoon.

"Officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to identify those responsible. This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated."

Read more on:
boris john­son
