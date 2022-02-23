16m ago

add bookmark

UK PM Johnson denies his party receives donations from Russian oligarchs

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Getty

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied on Wednesday that his Conservative Party took donations from Russian oligarchs, saying all those who fund the governing party were registered in Britain.

After Russia heightened fears of a full-scale offensive against Ukraine, some opposition lawmakers have accused the government of failing to impose tough sanctions against Moscow because of donations of what one called "dirty Russian money".

Asked whether the prime minister would commit to giving up donations from Russian oligarchs, Johnson told parliament: "I just think it's very important ... to understand that we do not raise money from Russian oligarchs ... we raise money from people who are registered to vote on the UK register of interests."

According to the Electoral Commission, the Conservative Party has received funds from some donors who have earned much of their wealth in Russia.

READ | Here are the sanctions the US has levied against Russia thus far

A spokesperson for Britain's main opposition leader Keir Starmer said the Conservative Party had received 1.89 million pounds ($2.57 million) of "Russian money" in donations.

But Johnson's press secretary said the Conservative Party always does due diligence on any donations and only accepts donations from British citizens.

"The Conservative Party does not accept foreign donations, that's illegal, and ... donations are all properly and transparently declared to the Electoral Commission," the press secretary told reporters.

"I would make the point that there are people in this country of Russian-origin who are British citizens and many are critics of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, so it's wrong and discriminatory to tar them all with the same brush."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris johnsonrussiabritain
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Aiden Markram be dropped for the 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He's had his chance and now it's time for someone else.
61% - 594 votes
No! Markram is one of our best batsmen and a return to form is around the corner.
39% - 383 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.03
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.41
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.04
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,903.44
+0.3%
Silver
24.31
+0.8%
Palladium
2,426.50
+3.1%
Platinum
1,086.50
+0.8%
Brent Crude
96.84
+1.5%
Top 40
68,425
-0.9%
All Share
75,049
-0.8%
Resource 10
78,230
-2.8%
Industrial 25
89,035
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,977
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo