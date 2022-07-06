UK PM Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit

Boris Johnson will face questioning from the UK Parliament after two of his key ministers resigned.

Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned after "losing confidence" in the UK leadership.

Their resignations were followed by that of three other Conservative ministers.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces two high-stakes encounters in Parliament on Wednesday after his government was rocked by the shock departures of two senior ministers.



Rishi Sunak resigned as finance minister and Sajid Javid as health secretary on Tuesday night. Both said they could no longer tolerate the culture of scandal that has stalked Johnson for months.

Additionally, Robin Walker, minister of state for school standards; Will Quince, minister for children and families; and transport minister Laura Trott also tendered their resignations.

Johnson will face a grilling from the chairs of the House of Commons' most powerful committees, who include some of his most virulent critics in the Conservative ranks.

The exits of Sunak and Javid were announced minutes after the prime minister apologised for appointing a senior Conservative, who quit last week after he was accused of drunkenly groping two men.

Former education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed as the new finance minister.

Zahawi said:

You don't go into this job to have an easy life. Sometimes it's easy to walk away but actually, it's much tougher to deliver for the country.

Days of shifting explanations followed the resignation of deputy chief whip Chris Pincher. Downing Street at first denied Johnson knew of prior allegations against Pincher when appointing him in February.



By Tuesday, that defence collapsed after a former top civil servant said Johnson, as foreign minister, was told in 2019 about another incident involving Pincher.

The Pincher affair was the "icing on the cake" for Sunak and Javid, Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, a Johnson critic, told Sky News.

"I and a lot of the party now are determined that he will be gone by the summer recess (starting on 22 July 2022): the sooner the better," he said.

The resignations came after Johnson only narrowly survived a no-confidence vote among Conservative MPs a month ago.

Other cabinet members, including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace — two likely contenders for the leadership — continue to back Johnson, aides said.

Sunak's departure in particular, in the middle of policy differences over a cost-of-living crisis sweeping Britain, is dismal news for Johnson.

The chancellor of the exchequer said "the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously".

"I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning," Sunak wrote to Johnson.

Javid preceded Sunak at the Treasury before quitting over a prior bust-up with Johnson.

He wrote that the prime minister's survival in last month's no-confidence vote gave him the opportunity to show "humility, grip and new direction".

"I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – and you have therefore lost my confidence too," he said.

Johnson has been embroiled in various scandals, above all the so-called "Partygate" affair, which saw him receive a police fine for breaking his own coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Downing Street.

The 58-year-old premier still faces a parliamentary probe into whether he lied to MPs over the lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.