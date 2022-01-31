19m ago

add bookmark

UK PM Johnson receives report into alleged Downing Street lockdown parties

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The British Prime Minister on Monday received an update concerning his internal investigation into breached lockdown restrictions.
  • Boris Johnson is confronted with grave threats to his position over alleged lockdown-busting parties at his Downing Street residence.
  • Several lawmakers have publicly called for his resignation pending the outcome of the inquest despite his apology.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received an update on the internal inquiry into alleged parties at his Downing Street residence that breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions, the Cabinet Office said in a statement on Monday.

Johnson, facing the gravest threat to his premiership over the alleged lockdown-busting parties at his residence and office at Number 10 Downing Street, has so far weathered growing calls to resign by asking angry lawmakers to wait for the report by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

"We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided an update on her investigations to the Prime Minister," a Cabinet Office spokesperson said.

London's Metropolitan Police said on Friday they had opened an investigation into some of the events to assess whether criminal offences had been committed. They asked for the report to make only "minimal reference" to those events.

Weeks of media reports about more than a dozen gatherings - including a "bring your own booze" party in the Downing Street garden - have provoked widespread public anger, fuelling the perception that the political elite failed to stick to the tough lockdown rules they set for the rest of the country.

Asked if he thought he had broken the rules, Johnson said earlier on Monday: "You're going to have to wait and see the outcome of the investigations ... but of course I stick absolutely to what I said in the past."

Johnson has apologised for errors that were made and said he attended one garden party thinking it was a work event, but has rejected calls to quit.

Nevertheless, collapsing opinion poll ratings have unnerved lawmakers in his own party, raising the prospect that they could trigger a confidence vote in his leadership. Several have already publicly called for him to quit.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris john­sonukcoronavirus
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
35% - 1084 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
65% - 2016 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.55
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.84
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.35
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,791.24
-0.0%
Silver
22.47
-0.0%
Palladium
2,387.69
+0.4%
Platinum
1,013.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
90.03
+0.8%
Top 40
67,600
+0.9%
All Share
74,090
+0.9%
Resource 10
73,810
-0.4%
Industrial 25
92,938
+2.1%
Financial 15
15,273
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

5h ago

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo