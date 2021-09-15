19m ago

UK PM Johnson to reshuffle his ministers on Wednesday - source

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Downing Street Briefing Room.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reshuffle his team of ministers on Wednesday, a source in his Downing Street office said.

Since winning the 2019 election with a big parliamentary majority, Johnson's agenda has been eclipsed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The No. 10 source said:

The PM will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country.

"The government must also redouble our efforts to deliver on the people’s priorities," the source said.

Rumours of a reshuffle, and who might be on their way up or on their way out, have been swirling for weeks.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak sat next to Johnson in parliament as the British leader took part in his weekly question-and-answer session, but Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, among those tipped to be moved, was absent from the front bench.

