1h ago

add bookmark

UK PM Johnson under fire over 'Partygate' photos

accreditation


  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced renewed accusations of lying, after photos emerged of him drinking at a 2020 Downing Street party held during lockdown.
  • The revelations came as Sue Gray was expected to publish her long-awaited full report into the "Partygate" scandal, despite claims that Johnson was trying to have it dropped.
  • The photos published late on Monday were taken days after the government ordered a second lockdown, and banned household mixing.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday faced renewed accusations of lying, after photos emerged of him drinking at a Downing Street party during lockdown in 2020.

The revelations came as a senior civil servant was expected to publish her long-awaited full report into the "Partygate" scandal, despite claims that Johnson was trying to have it dropped.

A slew of revelations earlier this year about lockdown-breaking parties caused widespread political and public anger, and put Johnson's position in jeopardy.

But the heat was taken out of a potential mutiny from his own MPs by the war in Ukraine, and his hawkish support for President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The photos published late on Monday by ITV News were taken during a leaving party for Johnson's communications chief Lee Cain on 13 November, 2020, days after the government ordered a second lockdown, and banned household mixing.


Johnson can be seen raising a glass and chatting with several people around a table with bottles of wine and food.

Police have investigated the event as part of their probe into "Partygate" and fined one person, but not Johnson.

When he was asked in parliament last December about the gathering, he insisted there was no party on that date and that no rules were broken.

Johnson has been fined over a surprise birthday party he attended at Downing Street in June 2020, but was not fined for any other event.

The deputy leader of the main opposition Labour party, Angela Rayner, said it was "astonishing" that Johnson was not fined for the November gathering.

She told ITV News that it looked "pretty clear" there was a party that was not a work event, calling it "pretty shocking" he had not been fined for it.

She added: 

He knew that he broke the rules, and he's known it all along and yet he's tried to get away with it. He's tried to lie to the British public, and he's tried to lie to parliament.

Publish 

But Transport Secretary Grant Shapps sought to defend Johnson on Tuesday, saying the new pictures showed he was "clearly not" partying.

"It looks to me he was asked to go and thank a member of staff who was leaving, raises a glass to them and I imagine comes in and out pretty quick, which is presumably why the police have not issued a fixed-penalty notice to the Prime Minister," Shapps told BBC radio.

Shapps said he did not think London's Metropolitan police needed to explain why Johnson had not been fined over the event.

The Times newspaper reported on Tuesday that Johnson had put pressure on civil servant Sue Gray to drop her much-anticipated report.

Sky News quoted sources as saying Johnson had questioned what more would be left to say after the police concluded their work.

Rayner joined a chorus of opposition voices calling for the Gray report to be published "as soon as possible".


"The full report - and all the evidence - must be published without delay," she tweeted.

"Anything less will amount to a further cover up from this deceitful, untrustworthy PM."

The Met said on Thursday that they had completed their "Partygate" probe, issuing a total of 126 fines related to multiple gatherings in and around Downing Street.

Those fined include Johnson, his wife Carrie and finance minister Rishi Sunak.

Johnson's fine - the first for a sitting British prime minister - prompted calls for him to resign or be forced out.

He has apologised for the breach of Covid regulations but has refused to quit.

He is also facing an investigation by a parliamentary committee into his past denials of lockdown lawbreaking to the House of Commons.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris john­sonukcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
48% - 2617 votes
No
52% - 2886 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.64
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.53
+1.5%
Rand - Euro
16.75
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.07
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,858.62
+0.3%
Silver
21.89
+0.4%
Palladium
2,003.00
+0.2%
Platinum
956.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
113.42
+0.8%
Top 40
61,170
-1.0%
All Share
67,716
-1.0%
Resource 10
73,835
-1.1%
Industrial 25
72,045
-1.3%
Financial 15
15,869
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo