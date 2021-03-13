43m ago

add bookmark

UK police say body is missing London woman as cop quizzed

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The UK police are holding one of their officers on suspicion of kidnap and murder, following the discovery of a body in Woodland, London.
  • The body is believed to be that of a missing British woman - Sarah Everard -  whose disappearance led to women flooding social with posts about their own experiences of safety concerns.
  • Meanwhile Everard's disappearance, and the reports that human remains were found, continued to spark concerns about the safety of women in the streets of London.

British police holding a fellow officer on suspicion of kidnap and murder said on Friday a body discovered in woodland was that of a missing woman at the centre of a high-profile case that has stoked national anger in the UK.

The woman, a 33-year-old marketing executive, vanished while walking home from a friend's flat in south London on the evening of 3 March.

The case has sent shockwaves through the London force - and the wider public - and triggered a debate about women's safety.

The latest development came as detectives said they had been given more time to question a serving member of the Metropolitan Police's elite diplomatic protection unit in connection with the case.

Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Nick Ephgrave told reporters:

The body has now been recovered and a formal identity procedure has taken place. I can now confirm that it is the body of Sarah Everard," Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Nick Ephgrave told reporters.

Ephgrave said hundreds of officers were "working around the clock to establish the full circumstances of Sarah's disappearance and her murder.

"A man remains in custody at a London police station on suspicion of committing those crimes," he added.

The case has sparked widespread anger in the UK, and on Thursday MP Jess Phillips read out the names in parliament of 118 women and girls killed in Britain in the last year.

"Dead women is a thing we've all just accepted as part of our daily lives," said Phillips, reading the names of victims whose killings involve a man charged or convicted.

"Killed women are not vanishingly rare. Killed women are common," she added.

Vigils in doubt

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), a watchdog dealing with policing complaints, is probing the police over its handling of the case.

That includes examining how the suspect ended up requiring treatment in hospital Thursday for a head injury, which police have said he sustained while in custody alone in a cell.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released by officials but has been widely named in the media, was originally detained in Kent, southeast England, late on Tuesday on suspicion of kidnapping.

READ | Sarah Everard kidnapping: London murder case triggers fears about women's safety

He was arrested for murder the following day and is also being questioned on a separate allegation of indecent exposure.

The IOPC watchdog has said it will probe whether Met officers responded appropriately to the indecent exposure accusation, which occurred several days before Everard disappeared.

Meanwhile vigils planned for Saturday in south London and elsewhere to honour Everard were thrown into doubt Friday after a High Court judge declined to rule on the legal right to protest under coronavirus restrictions.

Reclaim These Streets, a volunteer collective planning the socially-distanced events, urged the Met to work with organisers to ensure it could go ahead.

But the force said the judge had reaffirmed the police's right to conclude that large gatherings were currently unlawful and urged people to "find a lawful and safer way to express your views"."

"We continue to speak with the organisers... in light of this judgement and will explain the rules and urge people to stay at home," the Met added.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sarah everardukgender based violence
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5332 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3496 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 5040 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.94
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
20.84
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
17.87
(-0.05)
ZAR/AUD
11.59
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.37)
Gold
1728.21
(-0.00)
Silver
25.87
(+0.15)
Platinum
1203.48
(+0.35)
Brent Crude
69.17
(-0.59)
Palladium
2357.98
(+0.66)
All Share
68209.86
(-0.82)
Top 40
62587.78
(-0.95)
Financial 15
12992.77
(+0.23)
Industrial 25
87476.54
(-1.64)
Resource 10
69994.48
(-0.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar 2021

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo