48m ago

add bookmark

UK police say examining about 50 allegations of Ukraine war crimes

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A photo shows the aftermath of the March 9, 2022 attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. After the photo was widely circulated, Russian authorities claimed without evidence it had been staged.
A photo shows the aftermath of the March 9, 2022 attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. After the photo was widely circulated, Russian authorities claimed without evidence it had been staged.
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

British police said on Friday they were gathering evidence after receiving about 50 reports of alleged war crimes following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

London's Metropolitan Police War Crimes Team said its specialist detectives were assessing some 50 referrals made since the start of the conflict as part of action in support of an International Criminal Court investigation.

"We've had around 50 referrals into us and we expect that number to grow over the coming weeks as more and more people who fled from Ukraine arrive here in the UK," said Detective Chief Superintendent Dominic Murphy from London police's Counter Terrorism Command.

The United States and European countries, including Britain, have accused Russian forces of war crimes since the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Russia, which says it has launched a "special military operation" to "denazify" Ukraine, has rejected the allegations, accusing the West of faking evidence to smear its army.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraineukwar crimes
Lottery
R83k for 4 Daily Lotto jackpot winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 7945 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3420 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.60
-1.5%
Rand - Pound
20.04
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.81
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.31
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.9%
Gold
1,927.25
-1.2%
Silver
24.13
-2.2%
Palladium
2,400.50
-1.2%
Platinum
933.00
-4.1%
Brent Crude
108.33
+1.4%
Top 40
65,386
-1.6%
All Share
72,265
-1.5%
Resource 10
76,311
-4.2%
Industrial 25
80,390
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,458
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo